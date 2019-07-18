Britney Spears’ Snakeskin Bikini Video Sparks Major Concern: Fans Suspect Manic Episode

Britney Spears has sparked concern. A video of the Toxic singer dancing poolside with her boyfriend Sam Asghari was posted to the 37-year-old’s Instagram account last night. While the footage was ticking boxes for showcasing this couple’s love and Britney’s killer bikini body, it looks like the singer twirling around in a snakeskin string bikini has generated some worry.

Britney’s video made The Daily Mail’s headlines within a matter of hours. While comments from the newspaper’s viewers did not appear to be directly slamming last night’s footage, they were expressing major concern for the star’s behavior of late as the most liked comments overwhelmingly seemed to be from fans wondering if the singer is mentally stable. It looks like Britney’s latest video was contributing to already-existing fears.

“Bless her. She never fully recovered from her breakdown. Considering she was touring within a year, I don’t think she even had a chance to” was the most upvoted comment.

“In a manic phase no doubt……” also proved a popular response.

“She is not well. Hearing her speak about her weight clearly shows why she is still under a conservatorship,” another user wrote.

Britney’s mental health has been a headline-maker for decades. While the mother of two was seen somewhat spiraling back in the 2000s, fresher concerns over Britney’s psychiatric state emerged this year as she was hospitalized in a mental health facility. Britney has since left the facility with fans appearing divided on how well she is doing.

This star has opened up about suffering from bipolar disorder.

“I turn into this different person…seriously, bipolar disorder,” she told The Independent.

Suggestions that Britney might be in the grip of a manic episode were not exclusive to one user.

“I’m a fan but find it sooooo uncomfortable to watch her on social media. She comes off as quite manic and strange,” another wrote.

Other comments saw the star’s bikini-ready body complimented, but replies included mentions of a “mind” that seemed “off.” Over on Britney’s social media, responses seemed more positive. Then again, it’s worth bearing in mind that replies left to celebrity Instagram posts generally come from die-hard fans already following the account. A popular reply on Britney’s Instagram did, however, ask the singer if she was “okay.”

Britney's video proved popular overall. It currently sits at over 1.9 million views with over 313,00 likes. Celebrity likes came in from Vanessa Hudgens and Heidi Klum.