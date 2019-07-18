Andy Cohen Slams Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter, Ending Rumored ‘Feud’

Andy Cohen showed that he’s on Wendy Williams’ side in her ongoing separation when he appeared on a recent episode of her talk show.

“Your husband [Kevin Hunter] was not my biggest fan,” said Cohen, as reported by Page Six. “I’ve been cheering you on for the last six years.”

As Hollywood Life reports, the last time Cohen made an appearance on Williams’ show was six years ago. There have long been rumors of a feud between the two talk show superstars. Yet, Cohen has previously confirmed that the source of the tension was Hunter.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with media personality Charlamagne Tha God, Cohen made a remark about Hunter being the reason for the breakdown in his relationship with Williams. Charlamagne, who was once mentored by Williams during her radio show days, also said that he hadn’t spoken to her in “eight or nine years” because of her estranged husband.

“Usually when you see her having a falling out with somebody, the one denominator is her husband,” Charlamagne said.

He also recalled that working for Wendy and Kevin could be unpleasant in his book Black Privilege.

“One thing I learned to do from watching her [Williams] was to treat the people who work for you poorly,” he wrote, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. “Wendy and Kev could be very cruel to the people who worked under them.”

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April, People Magazine reports. He was also fired from his previous job as the executive producer of her talk show. They have been married for more than 20 years.

“Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together,” Williams’ personal rep said to People. “No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

Williams has since confirmed that she has moved out of the sober house she’d been living in and has started dating other people again. As Page Six reported, she has been romantically linked to a 27-year-old ex-felon, but she has said that the rumors of a relationship between them are untrue. On one episode of her talk show, Wendy said that she’s dating a doctor and many have suspected that she’s referring to Dr. Darrin Porcher, an ex-cop and security expert who has been on her talk show before. But Porcher has said that he isn’t in a relationship with Williams.