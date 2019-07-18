Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Swims Fully Topless In Trippy Pool Photos

Gabby Epstein is a total “water baby” in her most recent Instagram update, and her legion of fans can barely handle it. On Tuesday, the Australian took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots in which she swims free from a bikini top as she continues to enjoy her paradisiacal vacation in Mexico.

In the photos, the bikini model is featured almost entirely submerged in a swimming pool in Puerto Vallarta — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she wears just a black bikini bottom that sits high on her sides and low at the front, which helps showcase her slamming figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her itty bitty waist. She paired her bikini bottom with nothing at all as she chose to pose topless for the photos. The model has her body facing the camera as she uses both of her hands as cups to cover up her chest and censor the snapshot.

The first photo is in color and shows her submerged in the water expect for her eyes. The camera is positioned right at the water level, creating an interesting effect that separates Epstein’s body from her face.

The second photo is in black and white and shows a very similar image, though this time around Epstein’s head is entirely out of the water as she turns it to her right, focusing her gaze on a point off-camera. In both shots, the model has one leg in front of the other as if she were walking underwater, in a pose that gives her body an S shape that highlights the natural curves of her figure.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Epstein shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 110,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the bikini model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and also to compliment the overall aesthetics of the trippy shots.

“These shots are fantastic!!!” one user raved, adding three diamonds emoji at the end of the comment.

“Bombshell mermaid!!!” another fan chimed in.

“Such a beautiful woman wow,” a third user added.

For the past week, Epstein has been wowing her Instagram fan with different photos from her time in Mexico, often showcasing her fit figure in a host of bikinis.