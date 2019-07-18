Haley Kalil Shows Off Killer Curves In Dangerously High-Cut Swimsuit In Flirty Video

Haley Kalil appeared to be having fun while she is on vacation. On Thursday, the beauty uploaded a video to Instagram in which she flaunted her killer curves.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model stood in a bathroom wearing a one-piece swimsuit with incredibly high-cut legs, which showed off her curvy hips and toned thighs. The cut of the swimsuit also allowed fans to get a peek of some sideboob. Kalil posed in the video, swinging her hips from side to side and moving her head from left to right. Toward the end of the video, she zoomed in on her face, smiled and stuck out her tongue in a flirty gesture.

In the photo’s caption, Kalil said she was uploading a stereotypical vacation selfie, with the hashtag #basic. She might have thought the photo was basic, but her fans did not. They went wild over the playful clip.

“Well u r killing it look ‘stereotypical’…” one fan wrote.

“Such a hottie. Attitude, fun, and physically. Have a great Vacay!” another posted.

“Baysically beautiful,” another said.

A few days ago, the model uploaded a photo from Tulum, Quintana Roo in Mexico, which could be where she is spending her vacation.

Wherever she is, she appears to be letting her hair down and having some fun.

Kalil just finished spending time in Miami for Miami Swim Week, a large swimwear trade show in the industry.

That’s not too surprising, as the 26-year-old model often shares photos of herself modeling some figure-flattering bathing suits.

Becoming a Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model had always been a dream for Kalil. In an interview with Hollywood Life in December of 2018, she said she would like to make it on the cover of the popular magazine.

“So being an official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model this year has been absolutely incredible! But I would really love to have a cover one day!” she said.

One of the reasons the beauty loves working with the Sports Illustrated brand is because they allow women to be themselves. She said that even when she is working on a shoot with them, they wouldn’t mind if she indulged in her favorite food — tacos. She admitted that she loved food from Taco Bell, and while she didn’t eat it every day, she did allow herself to indulge in Taco Bell menu items on her cheat days.

“The chipotle chicken grillers and a cheese quesadilla” she said. “I am about it all day long!”

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Kalil can follow her Instagram account.