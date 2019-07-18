Is Gretchen Rossi Secretly Married To Slade Smiley? Former ‘RHOC’ Star May Have Leaked The News On Instagram

Gretchen Rossi was wearing a very suspiciously monogrammed robe after welcoming her first child, daughter Skylar Gray, on July 10.
Although Rossi and Smiley have been engaged since the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Rossi has been clear that she is in no rush to walk down the aisle with her longtime partner. However, according to a new report, she may have done so already.
On July 18, The Daily Dish shared a series of photos initially posted by Rossi from the hospital and pointed out that while Rossi’s initials are believed to be “G.C.R.,” they were written as “G.C.S.” on her hospital gown. In addition, Rossi was wearing a stunning white dress several weeks ago as she attended her baby shower with an ordained pastor.
Just before Rossi’s shower, which was attended by Smiley, rumors swirled that the shower could double as a wedding. However, in an interview with People magazine at the time, Rossi shut down those rumors but admitted that she and Smiley did consider the idea “for a very small second” before agreeing that their wedding should be a separate event.
As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Rossi and Smiley began dating after his split from original cast member Jo de la Rosa. Then, during the show’s Season 8 finale, they were seen getting engaged.
View this post on Instagram
And then there were 3 ❤️???????????????? ————————————————————————-Thank you to the good Lord above for the most precious gift we have ever been given! Our perfect little miracle! ???????? ————————————————————————-Introducing our precious baby girl SKYLAR GRAY SMILEY!! @skylargray777 ————————————————————————-We took some time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel! My recovery has been really tough (headed back to the doctors now to check if I popped a stitch ????) This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life! I cry every five seconds it seems, either from pain, hormones, or just puré bliss looking into her sweet little eyes! Breastfeeding 24/7 as well, but she has latched on well…. thank God! ————————————————————————-Of course we have a million more pictures to post and I’m sorry in advance! (Proud new parents ????) I will also start posting on my stories all the fun we have had this past week getting to bond and know her. She is one week old today and these pics were about 2 hours after she was born last Wed July 10th at 10:57am by c-section ????❤️ She was 7lbs 1oz and 20 inches long! ————————————————————————-Thank you to all of you who have been patient and understanding as I took my time to recover and bond with her. Love you all so much for your support and love for the 3 of us! #newborn #IVF #firstpics #SkylarGray—————————————————————————Beautiful photos taken by the wonderful @pattyothonphotography Adorable matching Outfits by @poshpushers
In August of last year, with fans continuously asking Rossi about her plans to wed and why she hadn’t yet walked down the aisle with Smiley, she opened up to Jeff Lewis on his podcast, Jeff Lewis Live, via People, about her decision against getting married. She suggested she and Smiley may never wed, despite having announced a May 24 wedding date during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
“We said, May 24, ’cause that’s the date we had picked,” Rossi recalled. “After we said that, [Smiley’s] mom calls and one of my best friends calls and are like, ‘Uh, that’s [Memorial] Day weekend and we are on vacation — we have a whole vacation plan,’ and we were like, ‘Oh s**t.’ So that kind of went to the side way because of that.”
Rossi then said that she and Smiley were more focused on expanding their family than getting married.
“All of our resources have really gone into that,” Rossi said. “Anyone who has ever done IVF knows how incredibly expensive it is.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.