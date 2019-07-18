Is Gretchen Rossi Secretly Married To Slade Smiley? Former ‘RHOC’ Star May Have Leaked The News On Instagram

Gretchen Rossi was wearing a very suspicious robe at the hospital after welcoming her first child.

Gretchen Rossi was wearing a very suspiciously monogrammed robe after welcoming her first child, daughter Skylar Gray, on July 10.

Although Rossi and Smiley have been engaged since the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Rossi has been clear that she is in no rush to walk down the aisle with her longtime partner. However, according to a new report, she may have done so already.

On July 18, The Daily Dish shared a series of photos initially posted by Rossi from the hospital and pointed out that while Rossi’s initials are believed to be “G.C.R.,” they were written as “G.C.S.” on her hospital gown. In addition, Rossi was wearing a stunning white dress several weeks ago as she attended her baby shower with an ordained pastor.

Just before Rossi’s shower, which was attended by Smiley, rumors swirled that the shower could double as a wedding. However, in an interview with People magazine at the time, Rossi shut down those rumors but admitted that she and Smiley did consider the idea “for a very small second” before agreeing that their wedding should be a separate event.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Rossi and Smiley began dating after his split from original cast member Jo de la Rosa. Then, during the show’s Season 8 finale, they were seen getting engaged.

In August of last year, with fans continuously asking Rossi about her plans to wed and why she hadn’t yet walked down the aisle with Smiley, she opened up to Jeff Lewis on his podcast, Jeff Lewis Live, via People, about her decision against getting married. She suggested she and Smiley may never wed, despite having announced a May 24 wedding date during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“We said, May 24, ’cause that’s the date we had picked,” Rossi recalled. “After we said that, [Smiley’s] mom calls and one of my best friends calls and are like, ‘Uh, that’s [Memorial] Day weekend and we are on vacation — we have a whole vacation plan,’ and we were like, ‘Oh s**t.’ So that kind of went to the side way because of that.”

Rossi then said that she and Smiley were more focused on expanding their family than getting married.

“All of our resources have really gone into that,” Rossi said. “Anyone who has ever done IVF knows how incredibly expensive it is.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.