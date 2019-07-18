Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out Against School Food

In recent years, Kourtney Kardashian has become very passionate about food and sustainable living. Now, she’s reaching out to her children’t schools US Weekly says. When it comes to what food her children’s school are serving, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star is less than impressed.

Kourtney took to her website Poosh to write an article about the food served at schools in America. When Kourtney found out about the processed foods and fruits and vegetables that weren’t organic, she made her thoughts known by the school principal.

She says it’s up to the moms to raise awareness when it comes to situations like this.

“As moms, it’s in our power to raise some awareness and rally for healthier options,”

Kourtney is letting the principal know her every thought on what the children are eating and using, even though she knows its probably pretty annoying to listen to. She wants to make sure that all of her thoughts are known on the subject. All she wants is for other mothers to do the same thing.

Most importantly, she says that while it may seem “too late” for her own generation, she thinks that moms can form a “new generation that is raised in awareness about the state of the world.”

Kourtney has three children, Mason who is 9, Penelope who is 7, and her newest child, Reign, who is 4. Scott Disick is father to all three of her kids.

Kourtney’s thoughts on the subject of school food and sustainability doesn’t come as a surprise. Ever since she had her first son, Mason, she’s made it clear her children are the most important. Even more important to her than working is.

Overall, she just tries to use the voice and power that she has for good. A lot of people know her name and care about what she thinks. She can use that voice to change the world and help with things that she’s passionate about including food and the environment.

“I practice using my voice in my community in an effort to make improvements in our environment and health, and I truly feel like bringing my kids into the mission is the legacy I can leave behind,” Kourtney wrote in her Poosh article.

Kourtney makes sure she’s doing everything she can to stay sustainable including using reusable snack bags, beeswax food wraps and of course, a Poosh branded water bottle to use when she’s out and about.