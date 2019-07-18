Tyra Banks Lowers Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling New Photo

Tyra Banks came out of retirement earlier this year to grace the pages (and cover) of the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, more than two decades after she made history by becoming the first black model to be on the magazine’s cover. Ever since this year’s issue came out in early May, the iconic supermodel has been stunning her Instagram fans with snippets from her photo shoot, including fan art put together by some of her artistic fans.

Earlier this week, Banks took to the popular social media platform to do the latter when she shared a composition that shows the model in the iconic red bikini with pink polka dots that she rocked in her spread, which was shot by Yu Tsai in the Bahamas. The two-piece bikini she is rocking consists of a tiny triangle top with thin straps that tie behind her neck, helping accentuate Banks’ cleavage. Tyra teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame, showcasing the model’s full, wide hips while leaving her toned abs fully visible.

Spicing things up a notch, the model is hooking her thumb in the bikini’s side strap as she lowers it down her thigh, showcasing her tan line. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the bikini Banks is wearing in the original photo is by Ola Vida.

The artistic composition shows Banks standing against a turquoise backdrop, with purple leaves crossing in the front, and palm trees and a setting sun in the background. As indicated by the tag the model included with her post, the artist behind the rendition is Yves Gracela Tarle. Banks is looking at the viewer straight-on with her lips slightly parted. She is wearing her caramel hair slicked back and down in large loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back.

The post, which Banks shared with her 6.5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than about 70,000 likes and just shy of 550 comments within a little over a day of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the supermodel took to the comments section to share their admiration for Banks while gushing over the photo and artistic rendition.

“Oooooooooo they are all so good but why do I love this one so much!!!?” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day wrote.

“Tyra. Your so beautiful. Bless u,” a fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of fire and red heart emoji.