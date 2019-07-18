Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Jaw-Dropping String Bikini Body: ‘I’ll Take That Hot Girl Summer’

Jada Pinkett-Smith might be 47 years old, but this fitness queen has the body to rival starlets half her age. The actress, entrepreneur, and wife to Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith has taken to Instagram in a sizzling bikini – fans are likely getting wowed by the super-fit body underneath it, though.

Earlier today, Jada updated her account. Her sun-drenched shot came as a nautical one – Jada was semi-reclining aboard a boat with wood decking and a scenic ocean backdrop. The mother of two was leaning back as she soaked up the sun with a huge smile, an expression of peace, and a reminder of just how great she looks in a bikini. Jada’s stylish swimwear was on the minimal side, but the strung green two-piece appeared perfect for the muscular frame it was wrapping. The emerald-colored swimwear featured attractive panel details around the bust – while Jada was flashing hints of her cleavage, this was no raunchy snap.

With her washboard abs, toned legs, and killer shoulders on show, Jada sent out her summer-ready body in the happiest way possible – a caption referred to the time of year as being filled with joy. Jada even inferred that she was grateful for the warm season.

When it comes to fitness, this dedicated star is a front-runner. Jada is known for leading an active lifestyle as well as harnessing a healthy approach to nutrition. As Shape reports, Jada has admitted to being somewhat useless in the kitchen, but being raised with a healthy mindset seems to have sorted her for life.

“I can’t cook! It’s genetic. My grandmother can’t cook, my mother can’t cook. I was raised to believe you eat because your body needs fuel for energy, so I eat superfoods.”

With paparazzi photos regularly showing Jada, her husband, and their two kids Willow and Jaden enjoying sporty outings on beaches, it comes of no surprise to hear that working out is a group deal for this power family.

“Sitting at home on a Saturday or Sunday was never an option. They love to go to the gym with Will and me, but surfing and snowboarding is what we do together as a family for fun,” Jada told Shape.

Jada joins other major Hollywood faces known for defying their age. Friends actress Jennifer Aniston is largely considered to look far younger than her 50 years. Likewise youthful-looking is 49-year-old fitness fiend Jennifer Lopez.

Jada’s update today did not go unnoticed. It had racked up over 224,000 likes within three hours of going live.