‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Vacations In Tulum With Fiancé Lauren Comeau After Teasing ‘Baby #2’

Javi Marroquin proposed earlier this year.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are currently enjoying a post-engagement vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

Amid production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin and Comeau have been sharing tons of photos from their romantic getaway on social media as they enjoy their adults-only hotel and take in the sights of the city.

According to a July 17 report from Us Weekly magazine, Marroquin and Comeau posted tons of images of one another in their swimsuits on Instagram and on their Instagram Stories. In one, the couple was seen scuba diving.

Marroquin and Comeau began dating in 2017. However, after a weeks-long fling, they parted ways and Marroquin went on to embark on a months-long relationship with his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. Then, when Marroquin and DeJesus’ relationship came to an end, he returned to Comeau. Months after that, the two of them announced they were expecting their first child together.

Marroquin also shares an older son, 5-year-old Lincoln, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

While Marroquin and Comeau certainly have their hands full with their jobs, filming on Teen Mom 2, and their 8-month-old son Eli Joseph, Comeau hinted that the two of them could soon expand their family even further on Tuesday.

“What do y’all think we should name baby #2?” she captioned a clip of herself and Marroquin sharing a kiss.

Marroquin announced last month that on June 17, he proposed to Comeau.

“I asked my best friend to marry me. Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete,” he wrote with a photo of the two of them.

Also in Marroquin’s post, he thanked Comeau for being a great mom to their son, and for being a great soon-to-be- stepmom to Lincoln. As he explained, he was always concerned that he may not ever find someone who loves him and Lincoln in the way that Comeau does.

“Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky,” he added.

Marroquin and Comeau have not yet announced any plans for their upcoming wedding, nor have they revealed whether or not the ceremony will be seen on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV later this year.