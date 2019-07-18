‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Says There Is A ‘Silver Lining’ To Breakup With Luke Parker

After a heated discussion with Luke Parker about their differing opinions about sex during their one-on-one date in Greece, Hannah Brown has realized there is a “silver lining” to her explosive exchange with her former love and she is hopeful that female viewers would be able to learn something about standing up for themselves after what transpired between the couple.

“Even though it was difficult at the moment and it has been difficult watching it back, there’s definitely a silver lining to the relationship I had with Luke P.,” said Hannah to People Magazine.

“I grew a lot from that relationship. I think every time you go through a difficult relationship, you realize more and more about what you will and you won’t have in your next relationship, what you deserve and what you don’t deserve,” she continued to the outlet of the man whom she gave her first impression rose of the season.

Luke was dumbfounded after Hannah told him she had sex with another man in the Fantasy Suite and he showed his disapproval, implying she likely wasn’t the right kind of woman for him. Luke told Hannah during their date prior to the Fantasy Suite that although he was not a virgin, he has practiced abstinence for nearly four years and planned to wait until marriage to have sex again and he expected her to do the same.

She called her union with Parker “toxic” despite all the red flags that she noticed in the relationship from early on.

During an upcoming episode, as seen at a teaser trailer moments after Hannah flipped Luke P. the bird after sending him home, it was revealed that Luke makes an unexpected return to the show and interrupts the rose ceremony of Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, and Peter Weber. The men are seen surrounding him trying to get him to leave but Luke is insistent.

The three men appear to be dumbfounded as was Hannah, as to why Luke would return to the house after she insisted he leaves after his views on marriage didn’t align with hers. He later will reveal his real reasons as to why he returned in what promises to be one of the most explosive episodes of the season.

Loading...

The two also got into a heated war on Twitter while the episode aired, arguing about their differing opinions on sex, relationships, and bad behavior.

Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me. https://t.co/BQpIn0TqEh — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

Who will Hannah Brown ultimately pick as her winner of this season? The big reveal is coming soon. The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.