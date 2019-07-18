NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Would Have Joined Knicks Instead Of Nets If KD Didn’t Suffer Injury

During the 2019 NBA All-Star weekend, rumors have started to circulate about the plan of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to play together in one team. The rumors heated up days before the 2019 NBA free agency started with the New York Knicks emerging as the top favorite to land both superstars. Durant and Irving really ended up as teammates but instead of signing with the Knicks, they decided to join the other team situated in New York – the Brooklyn Nets.

The decision of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to team up in Brooklyn has undeniably changed the NBA landscape. With the “Big Three” of Durant, Irving, and DeAndre Jordan, the Nets have succeeded to turn themselves from a mediocre team to a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. However, according to Jalen Rose of ESPN, Irving and Durant would have signed with a different team if the latter didn’t go down with Achilles tendon injury in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

In an appearance on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby, Jalen Rose said that if Kevin Durant didn’t suffer a serious injury, he would be the one picking the free agency destination for him and Kyrie Irving. If he was healthy, Durant would have chosen the Knicks over the Nets in the 2019 NBA free agency.

“KD went from being the lead domino and trying to persuade Kyrie Irving which team they should play for to getting injured and having to miss an entire year to Kyrie Irving persuading him what they should play for,” Rose said, as transcribed by NESN.” “You clearly see who won out because one guy is going to be playing this year, another guy has to come back from injury. You need somebody to hold it down while you’re not out there, they’re the best of friends, so it makes sense for them to pair up. That’s what ended up making it be for the Nets instead of the Knicks.”

Nets GM: 'We have far too much invested' to rush Kevin Durant back into game action https://t.co/iIxo3oBhtc — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) July 17, 2019

Loading...

Being snubbed by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the 2019 NBA free agency has undeniably broken the hearts of lots of Knicks’ fans. After failing to acquire their top offseason targets, the Knicks ended up using their salary cap space to sign the likes of Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis, Reggie Bullock, Elfrid Payton, Marcus Morris, and Wayne Ellington. The Knicks’ newest acquisitions may have made them a better team compared to the previous season, but it remains a big question mark if they have what it takes to at least earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Luckily, most of those players only signed a one-year contract, giving the Knicks the salary cap flexibility to become major players once again in the 2020 NBA free agency where the likes of Anthony Davis and Draymond Green are expected to be available on the open market.