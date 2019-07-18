WWE News: WWE Legend Returning To ‘SmackDown Live’ As A Commentator

In addition to his scheduled appearance on the upcoming Monday Night Raw reunion show, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will make his long-awaited return to SmackDown Live on next week’s episode from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Per Wrestling Inc., Michaels shared the news on Twitter, revealing that he will be doing commentary on Tuesday’s show.

To accompany the announcement, the WWE legend posted a picture of himself and Triple H on commentary, eating bananas, during their D-Generation X stable days.

The two-time Hall of Famer has been absent from WWE television lately. His last appearance was at WrestleMania 35 as a part of the Hall of Fame ceremony, which saw him inducted alongside his old partners Triple H, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and Chyna.

One thing he won’t be doing on the show, however, is returning to in-ring action. His last match in the WWE saw him team up with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker at the Saudi Arabian Crown Jewel pay-per-view last year.

Unfortunately, the bout didn’t go according to plan, as his tag team partner was forced to leave the match early due to an injury.

Since then, he has made it clear that he is not willing to have another match, per Wrestling Inc. While the idea of another classic encounter with Undertaker appeals to him, he feels that the ship has sailed once and for all.

“There was one (angle pitched in the past) that was particularly interesting… but it just felt so complete, and it felt like doing anything else didn’t fit. I looked at the arch of the Heartbreak Kid character over the years, and to add anything to that last piece didn’t work for me. It wasn’t anything I was really interested in.”

I've had a lot of …ahem.. fun times on Monday Night #Raw, but I'm not just coming to #RawReunion to see some friends, ol' HBK is going to be joining commentary THIS Tuesday on #SDLive! #IveBeenPracticing pic.twitter.com/aYrzq2iiFZ — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 18, 2019

Of course, with his 54th birthday coming up next week, Michaels is perhaps better suited to a commentary role these days. His charisma and experience means he’ll be a great addition to the SmackDown Live announce team, and if all goes well, he might be inclined to accept a more permanent commentary gig in the future.

While Michaels’ upcoming guest appearance at the commentary table appears to be a one off, there’s no telling what the future holds. As The Inquisitr reported, FOX is keen to feature Hall of Famers and celebrities on the blue brand when the show debuts on the network this October.

Michaels certainly fits that criteria, and he might be tempted out of retirement to call the action.