Jessie James Decker Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss In Sexy Daisy Dukes, Tight Tank, & Cowboy Boots

Jessie James Decker is continuing to wow her fans. The country music star and mother of three has lost 25 pounds since welcoming her third child in April of last year, per Life & Style Mag. The 31-year-old’s recent Instagram update sent fans a reminder that she’s kept the weight off.

Jessie’s Instagram video came with the stage setting she so adores. While this celebrity may have branched into reality television, her heart appears to lie in her music. Jessie’s compilation footage showed her prepping backstage before performing in front of a crowd in an outdoor setting. The blonde was nothing short of wowing in her cute, summery, and very sexy outfit. The Eric & Jessie: Game On star appeared to be embracing the summer in a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes. The denims were sending out this mother’s killer tan legs – if anyone’s got sensational pins, it’s this singing sensation.

Jessie had paired her shorts with a tight tank top in a darker shade of blue. Together with a white pair of cowboy boots, the ensemble was flaunting the star’s summer-ready body as she marched across the stage, belted out a number, and waved her arms in the air.

A caption thanked fans for having shown up to Jessie’s Illinois performance, and the star stated the state’s major city to be one of her preferred ones.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Jessie’s weight-loss journey is credited to a specific regimen, per her words.

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited. I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine! I know I’m fueling my body with tons of good protein and veggies, which has always been key for me.”

Jessie has further detailed her reasons for shedding the pounds, per The Inquisitr. The star wanted to return to the 115 pounds that she weighed the day she tied the knot with husband Eric Decker.

“Losing weight after the third baby, it felt very different to me than the first and second,” she said.

Loading...

Celebrities losing the baby weight is always a headline-maker. Khloe Kardashian has fronted media outlets for looking sensational after welcoming daughter True. Likewise praised for looking great post-baby has been the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Jessie may not come with a Kardashian status, but her post-baby body is still making headlines. Fans wishing to see more of Jessie and her incredible body should follow the singer’s Instagram.