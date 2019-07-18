Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream: MLB On YouTube Debuts, Start Time, Watch Here

For the first time, a Major League Baseball game — this one pitting the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies — will be available only on YouTube.

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to cruise toward what would be their seventh straight National League West championship, per Baseball Reference, and ninth in the last 12 seasons. The team finishes out a four-game series against the disappointing Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, in a day game that will live stream on YouTube for the first time in Major League Baseball history.

In fact, other than the YouTube live stream, the only way to watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies game is to buy a ticket to 42,800-seat Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the game — and the live stream — will get underway at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, July 18. That start time will be 9:35 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 11:35 a.m. Central.

The YouTube live stream of the NL West vs. East matchup

Alternatively, the YouTube game will stream via the MLB.com site, or directly on YouTube. The game will also stream via a new, dedicated channel on the YouTube TV service, which charges a monthly fee, but also offers a seven-day free trial. Both YouTube and YouTube TV also offer downloadable apps which can be used to watch the Dodgers-Phillies game on mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku and AppleTV.

The game will be the first of 13 streamed exclusively via YouTube throughout the remainder of the 2019 MLB season, according to a report by Variety, which noted that while MLB inaugurated its branded YouTube channel in 2005, the same year that YouTube itself debuted, Thursday’s game will be the first streamed live via YouTube by MLB.

Last year, MLB streamed 25 games live exclusively via Facebook, but while that deal continued this year, Facebook cut the number of live streamed games to just six, according to Variety.

As for the game itself, the two teams will get back on the Citizen’s Bank Field less than 11 hours after wrapping up last night’s game, won 7-2 by the Dodgers, which thanks to a playing time of 3:58 plus a two-hour, 37-minute rain delay, did not see the final out until 1:42 a.m. Eastern, as The Orange County Register reported.

Bruce Harper and the Phillies have proven a disappointment this season. Rich Schultz / Getty Images

Despite their astonishing, 13-year, $330 million offseason signing of former Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper, as The Inquisitr reported, the Phillies have struggled this season. Despite being widely picked to win the National League East, they come into Thursday’s game with a mediocre 49-47 record, 8 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the division.

Their best hope to slide into the postseason appears to be one of the NL’s two Wild Card spots. But the Phillies are now a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the second of the two Wild Cards, according to MLB.com.