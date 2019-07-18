Kendall Jenner Turns Up The Heat In Topless Black & White Photo

Of all the Kardashians and Jenners, Kendall Jenner might be the one that posts the least amount of provocative photos. On Thursday, she shook things up a bit on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo in which she was topless.

In the snap, Kendall sat in a chair with her left arm covering her breasts. She leaned her head against her other hand and gave the camera a serious, but confident look. She wore a single pendant necklace.

Kendall plugged Proactive, a product she said helped clear up her acne when she had it the worst.

Fans loved the shot, which appeared to show a different side of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The photo racked up almost half a million likes within 15 minutes of going live and over 2,000 comments.

“please stop let me breathe,” one fan wrote.

“we don’t deserve you,” said another.

“Beautiful photo of you,” one fan said.

In January, Kendall became an ambassador for Proactiv, and she is also an advocate for skin positivity. In an interview with Elle magazine, the model explained just what that meant to her.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t fallen victim to insecurities because of the negativity. As corny as it might sound, my acne journey helped me find myself in the process; it made me realize my worth and pushed me to be even more confident,” she she said.

“I learned so much about myself to the point where It made me glad it came back worse than ever. I needed my path to be shifted to end up where I am today.”

Kendall certainly looked fantiastic in the photo.

Kendall also told Elle that when she was younger, she obsessed over her skin almost all the time. She said she would buy and use everything she could find to treat acne, adding that she just wanted to be clean all the time. She also said that her friends would make fun of her because she would have to get every bit of makeup off of her face before going to bed. The reality star also admitted that she is a hypochondriac, so she felt like if she touched her face she would die.

The celebrity said that she was doing much better now, and it certainly shows.

Fans who want to keep up with what the celebrity does next can follow her Instagram account.