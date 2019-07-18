Donald Trump Impeachment Resolution Fails In House Of Representatives Vote

'Sometimes you just have to take a stand,' said Al Green, who pushed the resolution.

The House of Representatives voted not to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday, the third time an impeachment resolution against Trump has been voted on, and failed, in the House.

As Yahoo News reports, Texas Democrat Al Green read articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday, effectively forcing the House to vote on the issue. Green, who had twice before read articles of impeachment against Trump in the House, was forced a vote on the matter, with each such vote failing. He said that he introduced the impeachment resolution in response to Trump’s tweets from last weekend, directed at four Congresswomen of color, which many have deemed racist.

“The President of the United States is a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, as well as an invidious prevaricator. To say that Donald John Trump is unfit for the Office of the President of the United States is an understatement,” Green said, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Unfortunately for Green, the House, even controlled now as it is by Democrats, wasn’t prepared to impeach. Of the 232 House Democrats who cast a vote on the resolution, only 137 voted “Yes”; 95 voted “No.” Zero Republicans voted in favor of impeachment.

Green, admitting his loss, said that he was motivated by a desire to do what’s right.

“Sometimes you just have to take a stand,” he said.

#BREAKING: Al Green to file articles of impeachment against Trump tonight https://t.co/bxqS3BD8Z2 pic.twitter.com/1FJauhc4Ol — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2019

The failure of Green’s impeachment resolution is far from the last word on the matter, however. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been clear, since she was installed in her current post, that impeachment is off the table — for now.

That doesn’t mean, however, that impeachment is off the table until the end of Trump’s presidency. Pelosi has been clear that impeachment may come back into play at some point in the future, but only once all of the investigations into Trump and his activities, of which there are currently six, have played out.

“That is the serious path we’re on,” she said.

Similarly, Florida’s Donna Shalala warned Trump not to take the impeachment vote failure as a victory. She echoed Pelosi’s warning that investigations are still ongoing.

“We’re putting our faith in the Judiciary Committee and the hearing they’re going to hold,” she said.

Trump, for his part, brushed off the impeachment talk. Speaking to reporters in North Carolina, he called the vote against impeachment “overwhelming,” and said “that’s the end of it.”

He also called the impeachment efforts “the most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in.”