Jennifer Garner Shows Her Fans How To Make Raspberry Preserves In Hilarious Instagram Share

Jennifer Garner definitely knows how to bring the funny to social media.

The mother of three regularly shares funny photos and videos on her Instagram page, proving that she is one of the most down to earth celebrities on the planet. Jennifer boasts a following of over 6.6 million on Instagram alone and that figure just seems to climb by the day. In the most recent Instagram post that was shared with her army of followers, Garner gives a tutorial on how to make raspberry preserves.

The cute clip starts off with Garner washing a bowl full of raspberries, noting that she isn’t sure if she’s even supposed to be doing that. She then moves the berries over to the stove, adding water and some sugar and reminding fans that if the berries burn, you need to throw them out since you can’t “wake them” from the dead. In between cracking a few more jokes, Jen stirs the pot and tells fans that she decided to try and add blueberries to the mix as well.

Garner then sips coffee and paces as she anxiously awaits for her masterpiece to be done. She pauses to tell her followers that her kids don’t really love seeds, so she needs to bust out the strainer and get them out — something she thinks may mess her up. As she puts the pot back on the stove, Garner decides to kill some time by making breakfast tacos, scrambling eggs and saying that she doesn’t know if she makes them the right way.

After she finishes eating breakfast, Garner’s preserves are finally done and she says that they turned out amazing. At the end of the video, Garner tells followers that the jam is definitely worth making homemade english muffins for. Since the cute video went live on her account, it’s earned the 47-year-old plenty of attention with over 345,000 likes in addition to 6,900-plus comments. Some followers thanked Jen for the recipe while countless others took to the post to let her know that she’s hilarious.

“You are such a joy to watch,” one follower wrote with a black heart emoji.

“The world needs more you’s(I’ve contemplated this spelling for far too long now)…Your spirit is magical!! Lots of love,” another follower wrote.

“I love watching you cook. I wish you had your on cooking show I’d watch everyday! You have the best personality in the world and your smart and beautiful,” one more chimed in.

If it’s up to fans, Jen could land her own cooking show very soon!