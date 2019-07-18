Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Make Out In Bikinis, Seemingly Confirm Relationship After Topless Sunbathing

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell appear to be a couple again. As The Daily Mail reports today, the Twilight actress and her model ex-girlfriend are “back on,” per the newspaper’s interpretation of some pretty racy photos. The 29-year-olds had already fueled rumors this week when The Daily Mail released cozy photos of the pair that included Stewart removing her bikini to sunbathe topless with Maxwell.

It looks like this set of rumors was more than just a theory.

Today’s photos showed Kristen and Stella aboard a yacht in Italy. The two weren’t alone – rather, they formed part of a crowd – but the paparazzi lens was zooming in on the juicy action. Kristen had been photographed lying on her back with Stella cozied up to her. The model had her arms around the actress before leaning in for a massive PDA as Kristen held a beverage.

Given the yacht setting, it seemed appropriate that the girls were bikini-clad. Kristen had opted for a two-piece in blacks and grays. The Charlie’s Angels star also appeared to be channeling all things nautical – a black-and-white sailor hat with traditional gold piping was spotted on the actress’ head. Stella, meanwhile, was sizzling in a tiny white bikini that flaunted her supermodel frame. While photos of Stella lying down showcased her long blonde hair without headwear, snaps of the model standing up saw her join Kristen in all things sailor.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Couple confirm they are BACK ON as they smooch during PDA-packed boat trip in Italy https://t.co/oM7zDtppwd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 18, 2019

The news that Kristen and Stella are once again a couple is making headlines for various reasons. This couple’s on-off status has often left fans wondering where they stand. Likewise a talking point for fans is the fact that Kristen embarked on a romance with stylist Sara Dinkin earlier this year – Sara was nowhere to be seen in today’s photos and was likewise absent in the photos obtained by The Daily Mail earlier this week.

As the newspaper reports, the latest set of photos sent out more than just a passionate kiss. Stella and Kristen appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they talked. They also seemed to be embracing the yacht setting – snaps showed Stella posing at the edge of the yacht as Kristen photographed her and Kristen jumping and diving into the ocean.

Kristen’s relationships with women have been well-documented. Alongside dating Maxwell, Kristen has been involved with singer St. Vincent, artist Soko, and visual effects producer Alicia Cargyle. The actress’ on-off relationship with Stella dates back to 2016.

