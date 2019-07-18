District Attorney May File Felony Domestic Violence Charges Against Gina Kirschenheiter’s Estranged Husband

Gina Kirschenheiter doesn't want the case to move forward.

Immediately after Gina Kirschenheiter accused her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, of a physical assault, no official charges were against him. Now, however, is a different story.

While Matt has still not officially been charged with a crime, a report from Radar Online on July 18 has suggested that producers are currently considering filming criminal charges against him, much to the concern of The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is the mother of his three kids.

Speaking to the outlet, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office in Orange County, Kimberly Edds, confirmed that the office has received documentation regarding Matt’s June 22 arrest from a police police department.

“We have the case and are reviewing the facts to see if we will file charges,” Edds told Radar.

According to the report, Kirschenheiter does not want the case against her estranged husband to go any further, even though she accused him of being extremely violent with her after a night out, all with their kids nearly.

“[Gina] doesn’t want the case to go any further. She feels that Matt has already gotten what he deserves from this, which is his entire life destroyed,” said a source. “She doesn’t want to hurt her children anymore than they’re already hurt and she wants to put this behind her.”

Following Matt’s arrest, which was made on charges related to felony corporal injury to a spouse, Kirschenheiter filed for a temporary restraining order against him, claiming Matt hit, choked, dragged, and threatened to kill her at their home.

During a July 16 court hearing, which Kirschenheiter did not attend, a judge agreed that Matt would be able to continue spending time with his three kids during supervised visits every other week until he and Kirschenheiter go back to court next month.

While Kirschenheiter reportedly doesn’t want any charges pressed against Matt, she may not have much of a say in the matter.

Before Kirschenheiter’s devastating altercation with Matt last month, she and her estranged husband were spending tons of time together, and with their children. It was even reported that the couple had reconciled their marriage and planned to call off their divorce.

Kirschenheiter initially filed for divorce from Matt last spring, just before the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered.

Kirschenheiter and her co-stars are returning to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m.