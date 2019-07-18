Katie Holmes Is Not Pregnant With Jamie Foxx’s Child, Despite Tabloid Report

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ relationship has become tabloid fodder ever since rumors first surfaced that they were in a relationship. But now that their romance is public, the speculation about their future as a couple has been ramping up now that they’ve gone public. Now, one tabloid has alleged that Katie is pregnant with Jamie’s child, claiming that the 40-year-old actress conceived via in-vitro fertilization. The article also contends that they are ready to get married and that Jamie has already bought an engagement ring.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they’re reporting that the Star’s story is fake. They state that they’ve spoken to rep from Katie’s camp who said that she is not pregnant or planning to marry Jamie Foxx.

As Gossip Cop notes, this isn’t the first time that Star has published a false story about the couple. Earlier this year the tabloid declared that Katie and Jamie working out to get in the best shape of their lives for their purported upcoming wedding. They also claimed that Katie had switched to the keto diet, a popular low carb regimen that encourages the body to burn fat for energy instead of carbs. According to tot their “reporting,” the Batman Begins actress had even gotten some cosmetic procedures done on her face so that she could be picture perfect on her “big day.”

But Gossip Cop also fact-checked this story with Holmes’ rep who maintained that she does not plan to marry Jamie Foxx.

Even though they are more public about their relationship now, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are still a notoriously private Hollywood couple.

As Harper’s Bazaar reported, the couple took photos together at the Met Gala in May, their first official public outing as boyfriend and girlfriend. Katie wore a purple gown with a feather detail and Jamie wore a dark-colored suit with purple shoes, a sign that he tried to coordinate his look with hers.

According to People Magazine, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted dancing together at a party in the Hamptons, way back in 2013, about a year after her marriage to Tom Cruise fell apart. At the time, an eye witness said that Katie was spotted taking a sip from Jamie’s drink.

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx spotted arriving at NYC hotel after making #MetGala debut https://t.co/yzabwdqVvb pic.twitter.com/lvUbYTlPKk — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) May 15, 2019

As a relationship timeline by Marie Claire notes, paparazzi photos of them hanging out and going on dates started emerging. In 2018 photographers spotted them getting very cozy as they celebrated Katie’s birthday in New Orleans.

But despite these confirmations that the two are dating, it looks like they have no plans to get married anytime soon.