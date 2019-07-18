Farrah Abraham’s Mom Reacts To Amber Portwood’s Arrest, Wants Her To Quit ‘Teen Mom OG’

Debra Danielsen is speaking out.

Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, is weighing in on Amber Portwood’s July 5 arrest.

During an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on July 17, Danielsen opened up about the Teen Mom OG star’s alleged attack on her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, which supposedly came after the mother of two threatened to take her own life.

“First of all, I feel super bad that she feels so sad that she wants to kill herself,” Danielsen said. “There are so many people that would love to help her, myself included.”

According to reports, Portwood took a handful of pills during her dispute with Glennon but later threw them up.

Also during the attack, Portwood reportedly threatened her boyfriend with a machete as he held their young son James.

Following the incident, rumors have been swirling in regard to whether or not MTV will allow Portwood to continue to star on its reality series. Although no decision has been made publicly about Portwood’s future with the show, her attack on Glennon could prove to mark the end of her television career, especially since her little boy was reportedly put in danger amid their spat.

Looking back on what has been reported, Danielsen told The Ashley that taking some time off from Teen Mom OG would likely benefit Portwood and allow her to concentrate on the issues in her life that need to be addressed.

“Maybe she’s got a severe anger problem, but there’s something down inside of her that she needs time away to fully explore and get it out,” Danielsen suspected.

According to Danielsen, she believes Portwood may have given up on herself at some point and is likely depressed because of it. She then said that Portwood may be completely unaware of what her issues are if she hasn’t gotten the proper attention for her condition.

While Danielsen believes MTV does its best to showcase the ups and downs of Portwood and the other cast member’s lives, she feels it can often be challenging for the show’s talent to expose their hardships for the world to see.

“It is very hard to have your demons play out in front of millions of people in real time each week,” she shared.

Danielsen’s daughter was axed from the show after refusing to give up her career in adult entertainment in 2018.

To see more of Portwood and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.