Savannah Chrisley Makes Out With Fiancé Nic Kerdiles In Steamy New Photo

She’s in love and she doesn’t care who knows it!

Since announcing her engagement to NHL star Nic Kerdiles, Savannah has been flooding her Instagram feed with photos of the lovebirds, and it’s easy to see that they’re head over heels for one another. In the most recent photo that was shared with her loyal fans, Savannah and Nic pack on the PDA in what appears to be a professionally-taken photo. In the steamy new shot, Savannah and Nic sat on a blanket in the middle of a grassy field and looked totally in love.

Kerdiles looked casual but handsome in the shot, wearing a pair of khaki pants and a plain black T-shirt. The hockey star sat with his legs out in front of him, holding a popsicle in one hand while he kissed his fiancée. Savannah dressed up a little bit more for her part, rocking a blush pink dress with a ton of floral detail. She showed off her killer legs, draping them over her man’s and completing the look with a pair of nude-colored heels.

Like Nic, Savannah holds a popsicle in one hand and plants a huge kiss on Kerdiles for the NSFW shot. So far, the sweet photo has earned the Chrisley Knows Best star a ton of attention with over 108,000 likes in addition to 370-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Chrisley know how amazing she looks, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s sweet relationship. Of course, a few other fans simply commented on the photo with emoji.

“I love seeing pics of you guys! Can’t wait to see pics of the big day!! Do you have a date set??” one follower commented with a red heart emoji.

“Awe! Soooo cute,” another fan raved.

“Y’all are so cute,” one more wrote with a few heart emoji.

And while she loves to spend time with her fiancé, she also loves to spend time with her girlfriends. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Chrisley and a pal jetted off to Miami for some fun in the sun. Savannah shared one photo of the pair on a yacht. In the picture, the two ladies put their heads together for the selfie, while both sporting huge smiles. Chrisley wore her short blonde locks slicked back and accessorized the look with a plain gold necklace and a pair of huge black aviators. The reality star rocked an electric blue bathing suit, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera.

The post earned the reality star a lot of attention with over 63,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments.