Reese Witherspoon Brought To Tears After Daughter’s Instagram Post

Actress Reese Witherspoon was brought to tears after her daughter Ava Phillippe posted a sweet photo and a heartfelt Instagram caption where she honored her mother for all she has done as a parent and for being a wonderful role model as a woman.

Ava posted a stunning pic of her mom, putting on earrings, with a caption that details all the reasons she loves her as well as the ways she has taught her to be a gracious and compassionate human being. Ava is Reese’s daughter with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. In response, Reese stated to Ava, “How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?”

Reese’s celebrity friends applauded the tender and heartfelt post from daughter to mother in the comments section of the post, including Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson, and Amanda Cadenet.

In May, Ava attended the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere as Reese’s date for the event, sharing a photo from the event on Instagram calling her night out with her mother, “Big Little Date Night.” In the caption, she noted that she was proud of her mother for all her hard work.

In a post for her blog Draper James, Reese and Ava each down to speak about their relationship and what each has learned from the other.

In the interview, Reese said of her daughter, “I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy. From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself. She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing.”

The twosome also agreed on that it’s important to have both guidance and freedom in finding who you are as a person, and Ava looks up to her mother as an example of how to balance both those important things in life. The twosome is so close that when Ava turned 18 in 2017, she posted on Instagram that her mother had given her 18 personal letters that she had written to her daughter every year on her birthday.

Loading...

In an interview with Parade Magazine, Reese explained that she tries hard to encourage her children’s dreams and puts no limits on the person they want to grow into and find their place in the world. She also finds ways to expand and enrich their experiences by introducing them to people who have careers outside of the entertainment industry, including those in the medicine and science fields.

Reese Witherspoon is also a mother to son Deacon with Phillippe and Tennessee with current husband James Toth.