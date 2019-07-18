Demi Lovato Is Inspiring ‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn de Lesseps To Stay Sober

The singer is an inspiration to the reality star.

Demi Lovato is an inspiration to LuAnn de Lesseps.

During an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week, The Real Housewives of New York City star applauded the singer for the way in which she’s exposed her substance abuse struggles and allowed her story of recovery to help others.

“She’s been very public about her struggle and I think it’s important. I think a lot of people are struggling and they don’t know how to help themselves,” de Lesseps explained, according to a July 17 report from Us Weekly magazine, adding that Real Housewives executive Andy Cohen has also been “very supportive.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach at the end of 2017 after reportedly trespassing in someone’s hotel room while drunk. During the controversial arrest, de Lesseps allegedly got violent with a responding officer and even threatened to kill him.

In the months that followed her arrest, de Lesseps completed not one, but two stints in rehab. However, despite her efforts to stay sober, de Lesseps has had at least one slip-up, which resulted in a probation violation.

Luckily, at this point in time, de Lesseps is doing great and nearing the 90-day mark of her sobriety.

“It’s been difficult, and doing it in the public eye has been even more difficult, so I take it day by day,” de Lesseps admitted. “I’m at the point where I can finally go to a party now and not drink, and I’m OK with that.”

Although it has taken de Lesseps a while to get to this place, she told the hosts of Access Hollywood that she’s learned a lot about herself amid her recovery and is extremely grateful to be where she is right now.

As de Lesseps remains focused on her sobriety, so does Lovato.

According to Us Weekly magazine’s report, Lovato suffered a relapse last June after six years of sobriety. In July of that same year, she was hospitalized after experiencing a near-fatal overdose. From there, the singer checked into a 90-day treatment program in hopes of getting back on the right track.

“Illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato said on Instagram in August 2018.

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion, which is currently airing on Bravo TV on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.