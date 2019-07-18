Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Insane Figure In Ombre Swimsuit

Alessandra Ambrosio is heating up her Instagram page once again.

As fans of the Victoria’s Secret stunner know, Ambrosio spends plenty of time in bikinis. Not only does the model strut her stuff on the runway in various shows, she also owns a successful swimwear line of her own — Gal Floripa. Over the past few days, the model has been delighting fans with a number of bikini-clad photos, and one that was posted today was certainly no exception.

In the hot, new shot that was posted for her 10 million-plus followers, Alessandra looked absolutely stunning as she laid on a white and blue striped lounger. The model appeared in the center of the photo, lying on her back and striking a sexy pose. Ambrosio’s stunning figure was on full display in a white, pink and blue ombre swimsuit, which left little to the imagination — showing off plenty of cleavage.

Ambrosio’s killer legs were also on display in the shot, while the model covered part of her face with a straw hat, which was decorated with seashells. The stunner appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the image, along with a large pair of aviator sunglasses. Just next to her was a colorful bowl of fruit, including pineapples, kiwi, watermelon and lemon. In just a short of an hour of the post going live on her account, it had already captured the attention of many of Ambrosio’s followers with over 46,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

Many fans took to the post to let Alessandra know she looks amazing in the photo, while countless others told her to have a nice time on her trip. A few others just chimed in with their favorite emoji.

“You are ABSOLUTELY, ASTOUNDINGLY GORGEOUS and THAT’S the least INTERESTING thing about YOU,” one follower commented on the post.

“You look beautiful,” another Instagram user raved.

“You [sic] beautiful and classy and young girls like me look up to you,” one more commented.

Loading...

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the Victoria’s Secret stunner struck another hot pose in a tropical setting, this time in a hot tub. In the scenic shot, Ambrosio looked totally relaxed with a gorgeous water and mountain view just behind her. The brunette bombshell sprawled out in the water, resting one hand on her head and placing the other around the rim of the hot tub. Alessandra leaned her head back, and her long, dark locks flowed down her body, with her killer figure on display in a sultry red swimsuit.

Unsurprisingly, the photo earned her a ton of attention with over 115,000 likes and 490-plus comments.