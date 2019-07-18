WWE News: Top ‘NXT’ Star Rejects Main Roster Call-Up

Four months after an injury forced him to relinquish his NXT championship and settle his long-running rivalry with his former best friend Johnny Gargano, Tomaso Ciampa is preparing to make his big comeback following successful neck surgery.

Naturally, the WWE Universe has been wondering which show the former NXT champion will end up on when he returns to action in the squared circle. When we last saw him, he was tagging with Gargano on both main roster shows — Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live — while simultaneously teasing more bad blood between them on the NXT brand.

However, while everyone else might be expecting Ciampa to make the jump to the main roster full-time, he has other ideas in mind. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he revealed that he plans on sticking with the development brand for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t know if people think I’m going to Raw or SmackDown, but here’s a spoiler, I’m not,” said Ciampa. “I’m going to NXT. If someone tells me anything else, I’m answering them with a no. I bleed black and gold. NXT is home. And I have unfinished business there.”

Given that Ciampa never lost his title in the middle of the ring, he will likely engage in a rivalry with whoever the champion is at the time. Right now, Adam Cole holds the belt, and a match between the pair would certainly excite the WWE Universe.

According to Ciampa, reclaiming his title is the main item on his list of goals.

“I came through knee surgery and two shoulder surgeries to get to that point. That’s what I worked my entire career for, so giving up the title is not how I envisioned it ending.”

I’m 4 months out of neck surgery… what an absolute freak. Send your prayers and well wishes to Adam Cole. Big Daddy Ciampa wants Goldie back…BayBay ????#EvolveMeetAndGreet pic.twitter.com/JEwGpkbo4G — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) July 14, 2019

Loading...

That said, with Gargano also back on the NXT roster, Ciampa might continue his bitter feud with his old tag team partner. Their rivalry is one of the most acclaimed storylines in the history of the brand. With all signs pointing toward another match between the two men before Ciampa got injured, settling the score once and for all makes sense.

Regardless of where Ciampa ends up, many fans will agree that his return cannot happen soon enough. He’s regarded as one of the most entertaining characters in the company, which is why he held the title for 238 days prior to his unfortunate injury.

Unfortunately, Ciampa’s return date is unknown at the time of this writing. However, if his Instagram posts are anything to go by, he’s making steady progress.