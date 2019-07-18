Bella Thorne Calls Out Ex Tana Mongeau For Breaking ‘Girl Code’ In Heated Twitter Argument

According to Bella Thorne, she and her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau are not on good terms. The drama reportedly started last month when Mongeau became engaged to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul just weeks after her split from Thorne. However, as far as the public was concerned, Thorne and Mongeau appeared to still be very close friends — until Wednesday evening.

Thorne penned a tweet on Wednesday declaring that she and Mongeau were “no longer good,” Entertainment Tonight reported. Although the former Disney star did not provide much context for the estrangement, she did claim that Mongeau “broke girl code.”

“I’m over it,” Thorne added.

Within minutes, Mongeau responded to Thorne with a series of question marks and a sarcastic remark.

“imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me……………….. wtf is this b :/,” Mongeau wrote.

Thorne fired back by telling the 21-year-old rapper to respond to her calls and texts and reminding Mongeau that their relationship began on Twitter.

“I have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f***ing nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you,” Mongeau replied.

Thorne had been in an open relationship with Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun for over a year before she called it quits with Mongeau in February, confirming their split on Instagram.

Loading...

Thorne continued to post photos with Mongeau, however, claiming that they were not together but were still friends. In fact, for Mongeau’s birthday on June 24, Thorne shared a photo of Mongeau sitting on her lap and leaning in for a kiss. The Shake It Up star wished Mongeau a happy birthday and promised that they are together “through thick and thin.”

The dynamic of their friendship seemed to change when Mongeau and Paul celebrated the YouTuber’s birthday in Las Vegas. The pair were partying at Drai’s Nightclub when Paul proposed to Mongeau on stage with a Ring Pop, per People. Many fans believed the couple faked their engagement, although Paul and Mongeau announced an alleged wedding date of July 28 this week.

Thorne did not take the news well. She shared a series of photos of herself crying on her second Instagram account.

“When ur ex gets engaged,” she wrote in the caption with a series of crying emoji.