NeNe Leakes Films ‘RHOA’ Season 12 With Marlo Hampton And Yovanna Love Amid Feuds With Other Cast Members

NeNe Leakes is reportedly causing drama for production.

NeNe Leakes is reportedly filming with just a few of the ladies amid production on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12.

According to a report shared by Radar Online, Leakes doesn’t want anything to do with new moms Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams and has allegedly been refusing to film with either of them. Instead, she’s said to be focusing on her relationships with other cast members, namely her longtime friend Marlo Hampton, who has been appearing on the show for years in a guest role, and new cast member Yovanna Love.

As the outlet explained, Leakes was feuding with nearly all of her co-stars, aside from Hampton and Kandi Burruss, at the end of Season 11. However, her estrangement from the majority of the cast didn’t get in the way of her signing a massive $2.85 million contract with Bravo TV for her Season 12 return.

During one recent film session, Leakes reportedly laid out a spread at her Atlanta home.

“She was so happy,” an insider shared. “The old NeNe is back.”

While rumors swirled earlier this summer that suggested the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast had begun filming Season 12 without Leakes, she eventually began production earlier this month and appears to be happy to be back.

“NeNe’s re-entry to the group was set up and it went very well,” the snitch said. “NeNe is so over last year and all the fights.”

As for what Leakes has filmed so far, the report said she and Hampton were seen catching up with one another on camera. It was also revealed that Love will likely but heads with Eva Marcille, who slammed Leakes for her cold behavior during the Season 11 reunion.

Loading...

Although Leakes has reportedly been refusing to film with certain members of the cast over the past couple of weeks, the Radar Online report went on to say that she will eventually reunite with her on-screen nemeses, Moore and Williams, for the show.

“NeNe’s return to filming is a good way to start the season, but she is going to definitely film with Kenya and Porsha later on. She’s just waiting until the time is right, and the cameras WILL be rolling,” the source confirmed.

Moore is returning to the show for Season 12 after being featured on just one season of Season 11.

Leakes and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12.