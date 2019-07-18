‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Erin Willerton Flashes Major Cleavage In New Instagram Photo

Erin Willerton has had quite the year, having finished her degree in Philosophy at the University of Manchester and debuting in the coveted 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. On Wednesday, the British model took to her Instagram page to share a selfie of herself in which she flaunts her buxom physique, while engaging with her fans about a popular necklace in her native Bristol.

In the photo, the 22-year-old model is posing indoors somewhere in London — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she snaps a selfie that emphasizes her face and chest. The model is wearing an off-white top with thick straps that go over her shoulders and boasts a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her cleavage front and center while enhancing her buxom figure. Willerton accessorized her look with a silver dangling necklace, which, according to her caption, is very popular among girls from Bristol.

The model is also wearing a pair of silver earrings to complete her look. Willerton is looking at the camera straight-on with a fierce gaze and lips curled in a coquettish half-smile. The model is wearing her brunette hair swept over to one side and down in loose, natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

Willerton is wearing a generous layer of black eyeliner on her upper lids as well as black mascara, which makes the green of her eyes stand out. Her lips remain a natural color while bronzer helps contour and highlight the structure of her face. In addition, the model is facing the sunlight, which makes her face glow and her eyes sparkle.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which the model shared with her almost 300,000 Instagram followers — garnered 6,300 likes and over 65 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the popular social media app flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and also to engage with her caption, addressing whether they own a similar necklace or not.

“I’m 100% from Bristol and I don’t have a necklace like this,” one user offered.

“But I bet it looks better on you than any Bristol girl,” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a winking face and a heart eyes emoji.

“Even every girl from [B]ath has this necklace,” a third user added.

As Fox News previously noted, Willerton was one of the six finalists of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search, which means she was featured in this year’s issue. The winner of the contest was Brooks Nader, who will return next year as part of the magazine’s rookie class.