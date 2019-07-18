Demi Lovato Reportedly Reeling In Loss Of Dog & ‘Isolating Herself’ As Anniversary Of Her Overdose Approaches

This year has been a really tough one for Demi Lovato.

As the July 24 anniversary of her nearly fatal drug overdose approaches, Demi Lovato got hit with another ton of bricks, losing her beloved dog Bailey last month. The loss of Bailey comes just a few years after Demi’s other dog, Buddy, was killed by a coyote in her backyard in 2015. And an insider close to the singer dished to Radar Online that Demi isn’t doing so well after the loss of her loved pooch.

“She lost her dog Bailey about a month ago, and she’s gone dark on social media since then.”

The 26-year-old is currently living with her mother, Dianna De La Garza, and the source assures readers that Dianna would never let anything happen to her daughter, but nevertheless, everyone around her is worried for Demi — especially with the overdose anniversary approaching. In recent weeks, the source shares that Lovato has been “isolating herself from the outside world,” and it also doesn’t help that her beloved ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, is currently dating a new lady in model Amanda Pacheco. This is just a reminder for Lovato of all the she has lost in recent years.

“Demi isn’t loving Wilmer being in love with his new girlfriend, because it just reminds her of what she lost,” the insider says.

On June 29, Lovato took to her Instagram page to share with fans that her beloved dog went to Doggy heaven. The songstress shared a few photos of the pooch throughout his life and after it went live on her account, Lovato’s legion of fans gave her an overwhelming amount of support with over 921,000 likes and 33,000-plus comments on the post. While many just chimed in to let Demi know they’re thinking of her, countless others told her to be strong.

Loading...

“I hope you’re okay and living good moments. I love you,” one follower wrote on the post.

And as The Inquisitr recently shared, the “Sorry Not Singer” made an announcement that she would be taking a break from social media in a post that was shared on her Instagram Stories. The post simply read, “Taking a break for a while. Be kind.” Though Demi didn’t mention a specific reason for taking a break from the platform, the singer did recently receive a lot of heat for defending manager Scooter Braun from Taylor Swift after she and the manager feuded when he purchased her masters from Big Machine Records for $300 million.

It seems like a combination of things definitely has Lovato down.