Miley Cyrus Ages Herself To Near-Unrecognizable, Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to join the FaceApp Challenge trend. The savvy app that takes a face and ages it has been sweeping celebrity social media accounts. Kim Kardashian, Drake, Hilary Duff, and Farrah Abraham are just some of the famous faces who’ve already given it a go.

Late last night, Miley took to Twitter with a snap of her face. The choppy blonde hair, bangs, and light-colored eyes that fans know and love hadn’t gone anywhere, but the face gazing into the camera was looking near-unrecognizable. Miley did, indeed, appear middle-aged – if not older. The star’s skin looked delicate and wrinkled with creased lines around her eyes, mouth, and forehead, which showed fans what the SHE IS COMING singer might look like in three or four decades.

Fans have been going nuts. Their reaction gifs have been throwing out pop culture’s most shocked moments – of course, most were humorous.

“Omg ‘Older Now’ by Miley Cyrus is coming y’all!” one fan replied.

They chose a popular gif of Joey Tribbiani from Friends looking shocked and confused.

“Miley in 50 years: This is the most powerful I’ve ever felt” was another reply.

Many replies played on the names of the 26-year-old’s songs and albums. Miley’s Younger Now album was mentioned alongside her 2019-released “Mother’s Daughter” track.

One fan cut to the chase with a photo of Miley’s mother. Tish Cyrus features in the “Mother’s Daughter” video.

“Incorrect the cyrus family doesn’t age miley,” they wrote to accompany the picture.

Very prominent amid the comments were pleas for the singer to collaborate with Pabllo Vittar – the Brazilian drag queen recently featured on Cyrus’ social media.

Loading...

Miley has been making major headlines of late. The singer’s SHE IS COMING album was released at the end of May. The EP’s first “Mother’s Daughter” track now comes with a video, ongoing promo, and a big set of opinions. Those centering around the video’s self-acceptance themes have largely proven well received. However, reactions to the heightened sexual themes in the sensational footage have proven a bit much for some fans.

“Mother’s Daughter” sees Miley dancing and grabbing her crotch in a red latex bodysuit with metal studding around the nether regions. The footage also features robot-like nipples and Miley licking another woman’s neck. Then again, the wheelchair-bound and transgender individual, breastfeeding woman, and images of c-section scars alongside empowering lyrics have left many fans feeling the video to be groundbreaking in its inclusiveness. The video also features Cyrus’ own mother in affectionate moments.

Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her on Instagram.