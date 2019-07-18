Camille Grammer Thinks Denise Was ‘Out Of Line’ For Calling Her ‘Inappropriate’ Over Financial Drama

Denise Richards didn't like that Camille Grammer mentioned their co-star's finances on 'RHOBH.'

Camille Grammer isn’t happy about comments Denise Richards made on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, days ago.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on July 17, Grammer believes her newest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star was completely out of line for suggesting her questions about Dorit Kemsley’s finances were “inappropriate.” Grammer said it has been “such a long time” since her comments were made, and she’s apologized for everything she said to Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, since then.

“Camille felt really bad about the entire situation and realizes she crossed the line at the time,” an insider explained.

Because Grammer believes she’s done what she can to reconcile the situation, Richards’ comments felt “out of line” to her.

“It was Camille’s impression that she had made amends with the women to a certain degree so she could move on. Now, she’s just trying to move forward,” the source added.

During her interview with McDonald days ago, Richards said she didn’t understand why Grammer came for Kemsley on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and questioned why she brought up Kemsley’s finances. She then said that Grammer’s comments were out of left-field and that her actions were “inappropriate.”

Richards said she believes questions about one’s finances should never be brought up in a group setting, especially when the conversation is being filmed, and many of her co-stars seemed to agree.

Because of Grammer’s behavior during the final episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, she was estranged from some of the women at the end of filming. When they reunited for filming on the reunion special in early June, things became even more tense between the ladies.

As fans have seen on the first installment of the reunion, and the preview clips for the remaining episodes of the special, Grammer appeared to be on an island by herself as her co-stars continuously confronted her about things she said and did during the season.

At one point during the show, Grammer was questioned about her comments regarding Lisa Vanderpump’s absence at her wedding. During the main season, Grammer appeared to be upset that Vanderpump skipped her ceremony, but when it came to interviews, she seemed to be completely understanding of Vanderpump’s decision to pass on the trip to Hawaii.

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, don’t miss the second installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion next Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.