Blake Shelton Trolled Over Hilarious Throwback Photo For Luke Bryan’s Birthday

Blake tried to call out Luke in his birthday post, but his fans had other ideas.

Blake Shelton is spreading the birthday love for Luke Bryan with a hilarious throwback post – but it turns out that he’s the one actually being trolled. The country star took to social media on July 17 to share the snap with the “Crash My Party” singer from a few years ago and also poked a little fun at his fellow musician by calling him out in the caption for wearing clothes that he claimed are just too small for him.

The throwback snap, which can be seen on Instagram, showed the duo enjoying a drink together at an event a few years ago while both dressed in almost matching black suits and shooting smiles to the camera.

“Throwback to when @lukebryan wore clothes that actually fit him,” The Voice coach wrote in the caption, adding, “Happy Birthday s***head!!”

But while Shelton was trying to poke a little fun at Bryan and his famously tight pants, things took an unexpected turn when fans actually began calling him out on social media.

A number of fans jokingly slammed Blake after he also posted the snap to his Twitter account, with many pointing that he himself isn’t exactly well known for being a style icon, usually sticking to a pair of jeans, cowboy boots, and a gingham shirt.

“This is rich coming from someone who wears shirts 3 sizes too big,” one fan jokingly hit back at the snap, which came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Blake’s girlfriend Gwen posted a look at the twosome sharing a kiss.

Another wrote, “throwback to when you wore different clothes,” as a third person commented on Shelton’s birthday post for Bryan, “You did not just make fun of other people for not wearing fit clothes….”

“Don’t be throwing shade at Luke when your clothes-style leaves a lot to be desired,” another teasingly said.

But while the response to Shelton’s birthday shout out probably didn’t turn out exactly the way he expected, he and Bryan have a long history when it comes to poking fun at one another.

Luke even once offered to officiate his wedding when he pops the question to Gwen, who he’s been dating for the past four years.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his friend’s romance last year, Luke admitted that he thought being with Gwen was his fellow country star’s smartest decision.

“That may be the smartest thing he’s ever done,” he said, adding, “I would be honored to marry Blake and Gwen.”

Blake later jokingly called Luke out for his suggestion, hitting back by turning down the offer and quipping to the outlet, “Luke’s not even a legitimate country artist, much less like somebody that can marry people, you know what I’m saying.”