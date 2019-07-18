‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Flaunts Curves In Sheer Black Mini Dress

Maxim babe Kara Del Toro has stunned her followers with a sizzling double update as she prepared for a night out in Miami, Florida.

Del Toro, who has been posting snaps and videos from her time at Miami Swim Week, got ready for a night out on the town in a scandalous black mini dress. She made sure to document the outfit for her 1 million eager Instagram followers to admire.

In the first picture, Del Toro leaned back on a bed and stared straight into the camera. The mini dress she opted to wear was scandalously short and showed off her long, tanned legs to perfection. The sky-high stiletto sandals she rocked with the outfit elongated her legs even more.

The length wasn’t the only sexy part of the dress, however. Though the dress had long sleeves, the material it was made out of was semi-sheer, and thus left a lot exposed. A few patterned opaque sections covered up the important bits, but the effect was sizzling. The dress also had a large cut out near the waist that showed off even more skin. Del Toro accessorized with a glittery clutch bag for the night, which was tossed on the bed next to her. She left her hair loose and wild for a Miami night on the town.

Del Toro decided to tantalize fans even more with a second shot, in which she struck a different pose. In the second snap, the model stood up, and propped one foot on the bed. The pose caused the dress to ride up even more, and drew attention to all her curves. Del Toro made sure to include plenty of credits in her caption to help her followers find the pieces she was wearing. Her sizzling dress was from Bao Tranchi and her shoes and bag were from Stuart Weitzman.

Her followers were drooling over the sexy Miami snaps, and the shots received over 29,500 likes in just 12 hours.

Bali Body, a brand that Del Toro has worked with before, commented “you babe seriously glowing” on the post, while Bao Tranchi seemed to love the way the model looked in the dress, and simply said “GODDESS.”

Another fan had a tough time wrapping his or her head around Del Toro’s beauty, and commented “I actually don’t understand how you can be this hot.”

Del Toro hasn’t indicated in her posts as to how long she’ll be in Miami, but Miami Swim Week has officially wrapped up as of July 16. Fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see if she continues to post some shots from that week, or whether she’ll be on to her next adventure soon.