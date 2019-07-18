Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Brad Is Ready To Take Extreme Measures To Keep Obrecht Quiet

It was a close call for Liesl Obrecht as Brad is more desperate than ever.

General Hospital fans know that Brad Cooper can be a weasel when he needs to be. He has done many shady things in the past, but it looked for a while like he might had changed. Now that he is heavily involved in the baby swap with Nelle and keeping Michael from knowing that his baby is still alive, fans are pretty much done with this guy. On Wednesday’s show, Brad almost added murder to his list of misdeeds.

Liesl Obrecht knows all about the secret Brad is so desperately trying to keep quiet. That certainly gives him a motive to make sure she doesn’t spill her guts to someone about it, like maybe Franco. His curiosity is piqued now after she mentioned Wiley’s father in her drunken state last week. He is even more curious about Liesl’s claim of being pushed into the water. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicated that Franco would notice something peculiar on Wednesday.

The wedding reception photos were loaded onto Elizabeth’s phone, and one of them was of Franco and Liesl together. That’s when Franco noticed there was someone lurking in the background watching them. It was more of a shadow, but that got Franco wondering if Obrecht’s claims of being pushed could be true.

It appears it was Brad who tried to do away with her on the Haunted Star that night. He was high on the list of suspects and, after Wednesday’s episode, it was clear that he wants Obrecht out of the way. Brad entered her room, closed the blinds and grabbed a syringe ready to take the plunge while she was sleeping. However, Nina walked into the room before he got the chance. When Nina questioned him about why he would be drawing blood if he worked in the lab, he made up the excuse that he was giving Liesl some TLC for his BFF, Brit.

Obrecht is eager for an arrest to be made in the attempt on her life. Why hasn't Hayden Barnes been arrested?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @gatitweets pic.twitter.com/wWSsKWkaLh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 17, 2019

There is finally good news for Brad and Lucas. Diane told them that Shiloh will have no rights to Wiley, especially if he is found guilty. That was a relief to the guys and to Willow, who has gone to great lengths to protect the baby. Of course, Brad is not out of the woods just yet. Lucas announced they need to get Shiloh’s medical records because of Wiley’s previous heart scare. Brad quickly said they shouldn’t do that.

Brad is getting more and more desperate, even willing to kill to protect his secret. But was he really the one who pushed Liesl off the ship? There is always a possibility the soap is just teasing fans into thinking he did it. After all, Obrecht has two secrets she is keeping. It could still be someone else who pushed her, and possibly Brad was just taking advantage of the situation at hand.

Keep watching General Hospital to see if Brad makes another attempt to keep Liesl Obrecht quiet.