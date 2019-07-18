Vanessa Hudgens Slays Sexy Instagram Dance In Honor Of Boyfriend Austin Butler

In honor of longtime love Austin Butler scoring the lead role of Elvis Presley in a new biopic about the late King of Rock and Roll, Vanessa Hudgens slayed a sexy dance on Instagram where she talked about how the latest turn of events for her love was “meant to be.”

Hudgens posted a clip from one of her two major songs from Fox’s Grease Live, where she portrayed the role of Rizzo. In the video, she is singing a song from the original Broadway play titled “Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee” where she makes fun of the purity of the lead character of Sandy Olson. The clip contained one part of the song where Vanessa is seen dancing in her underwear and a purple top, swinging her hips provocatively and singing “Elvis, Elvis, let me be. Keep that pelvis far from me.” In the video’s caption, Vanessa dedicated it to her love, in honor of the iconic role he is now preparing for.

Austin was cast in filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s untitled drama that will tell the tale of Elvis’ career from poor country boy to worldwide sensation, as seen through his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his manager. Parker will be played by Tom Hanks.

Vanessa and Austin have been in a serious romantic relationship for the past seven years since 2011. Prior to her relationship with Austin, Vanessa was committed to her Disney’s High School Musical co-star Zac Efron. The two would break up in 2010 and one year later, Vanessa and Austin were a couple. Austin also has a High School Musical connection. He played Peyton Leverette, a handsome student filmmaker involved with Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) as she tried to get a big break on Broadway. Ashley is the best friend of Vanessa, having bonded throughout the shooting of their three HSM films and remaining close thereafter.

The actress has never been shy about declaring her love for Austin on social media. She regularly posts photos of their adventures together, and for his birthday in 2014 said he had “the kindest heart, beautiful soul, crazy talent, and best looks I’ve ever seen.”

The couple has weathered many personal heartbreaks as well. In 2014 Austin’s mother Lori passed away from cancer. Two years later, in 2016, just one day before Vanessa was to face the cameras for her star turn as Rizzo in Fox’s Grease Live, her father Greg died after battling Cancer. She continued with the performance and dedicated it to her late father.

Austin will be seen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Vanessa will next be seen in the film Bad Boys for Life, due in 2020.