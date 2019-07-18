Ashanti’s Makeup-Free Photo Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Ashanti's bare faced selfie has fans doing a double take.

Ashanti is going makeup-free and sending Instagram into meltdown mode in the process. The stunning actress and singer opted to ditch the cosmetics for a new snap shared to her social media this week and it’s safe to say that her bare-faced selfie has her 4.8 million followers doing a double take and clambering to learn her beauty secrets.

The stunning photo shared by the “Only U” singer showed her flaunting her flawless bare face and long dark hair while shooting a pretty sultry smile towards the camera. Opting to ditch her usual uber-glam routine for a much more natural look, Ashanti kept things simple with a basic baby pink top and a single gold chain and pendant around her neck.

Fans were completely floored by how much younger the 38-year-old star looked as she opted to go without the cosmetics and weren’t afraid to let her know in the comments section of the upload.

“38 where????” one fan commented on the photo with an emoji with hearts for eyes. Another told her in the comments, “Ashanti you look more beautiful with no makeup!! N much younger love the natural look!” with several of the same emoji.

“Ashanti look mad young. She can pass for 21,” another then said, as a fourth even claimed the R&B singer could pass as a 15-year-old.

The snap has received close to a quarter of a million likes and more than 5,800 comments.

The star’s no stranger to showing off her youth on the social media site though, as fans have previously been dazzled by several shots of the gorgeous former Army Wives actress showing off some skin in her swimwear.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, Ashanti wowed in a neon two-piece on Instagram as she flaunted her impressive curves to the world.

Previously speaking about her beauty routine to Jamaica Observer in a 2015 interview, the Muppets’ Wizard of Oz star revealed that she’s pretty serious when it comes to taking care of herself.

“[I] definitely have to wash my face, tone and then moisturise with my creams. And apply body lotion. There’s Epicuren Extra Fine Citrus Facial Scrub, it’s amazing; it really, really is!” she said.

Loading...

She also told the site that she actually feels her most beautiful without makeup.

“When I’m just hanging; no make-up; ponytail and sweats,” she told the site when asked when she’s feeling her best. “When you can still kill without all that make-up on.”

Ashanti added that she got a lot of that confidence from her mom, telling the outlet at the time, “My mom doesn’t even wear a lot of make-up… She always instilled in me the value of being and looking natural and being confident in who I am.”