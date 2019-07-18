Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s Royal Rift Continues On Instagram

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s royal rift appears to be continuing on Instagram after Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, posted two photos that seem to have deliberately deleted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to make it appear they were not in the images, reported The Daily Express.

The photos were taken at Trooping the Colour, the queen’s annual birthday parade, and for a post to honor William and Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, on his birthday.

In the photo taken at Trooping the Colour, Kate, Harry, and Meghan along with Camilla Parker Bowles were in the same carriage, while William was on horseback. In a photo posted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account, it appeared the couple was seated alone in the carriage. Kate was cropped out of the photo as was Camilla. All you could see was the tip of a hat, which would lead an eagle-eyed Instagram user to believe there was someone else seated in the carriage.

The couple posted a photo of Harry and his grandfather Prince Philip to honor his birthday, and William was completely cut out of the image. In fact, there are only three Instagram photos on the couple’s entire feed that include either Prince William or Kate.

There has been fan backlash over what appears to be petty behavior on the part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly are feeding the lions by allowing signs of a rift to be shown outwardly to the public. Fans were outraged when the couple penned a short sentiment to Prince William for his birthday on June 21, stating there were none of the familiar sentiments that would occur when one family member wished another birthday greetings. For a family that always requests privacy and whose obligation is country first, putting a unified front is essential. This is a major shift in the monarchy, which could have the potential to deepen the reported rift between the late Princess Diana’s sons even further.

Fans also suspect that it is Markle who is overseeing the account as there are touches that appear to be similar to the social media account she held prior to becoming engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017. There are many American spellings of words, stylized photos, and a leaning toward more meaningful and informational captions.

Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan’s new foundation will be called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. pic.twitter.com/604czSjQEw — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 17, 2019

Meghan and Prince Harry recently formed their own private organization, a foundation called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its four directors are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, PR guru Sara Latham and former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director, reported Emily Andrews, a reporter for The Sun on Twitter. She noted the foundation’s first initiative will be on environment and community focus, which will be announced before the couple’s tour of Africa this fall.