Jessie James Decker Flaunts 25-Pound Weight Loss In Crop Top & Skintight Leggings

Jessie's flaunting her toned middle after revealing the secrets to her impressive weight loss.

Jessie James Decker is showing off her impressive recent 25-pound weight loss in her fun and colorful neon workout gear. The stunning mom of three shared a flawless snap of herself to her Instagram account this week as she proudly gave fans a look at all her hard work on her body since giving birth to her third child, son Forrest, last year.

Jessie stunned fans with the mirror selfie she shared online as she posed for the camera in two skintight pieces from her Kittenish clothing line.

Revealing her flat and toned middle and lean legs, the “Roots & Wings” singer sported a pretty revealing bright yellow crop-top which she paired with a matching pair of skintight leggings on her bottom half that highlighted her thin waist.

Shooting a sultry smirk to the camera as she shot a selfie in her boutique, Decker – who’s the wife of football player Eric Decker – had her long hair tied up on top of her head in a bun while she rocked a pair of white sneakers on her feet as she prepared for a big workout.

Amazingly, it was only just over a year ago that Jessie welcomed her and Eric’s third child into the world, after which she dropped a very impressive 25-pounds.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former Eric & Jessie E! reality star has been proudly flaunting her new body multiple times on social media ever since she lost the extra pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

In May, the country singer wowed fans in a two-piece as she gave them a look at hers seriously impressive abs.

Earlier this year, Jessie spoke openly about her weight loss and revealed her big secrets to getting her weight back down after baby. She even shared that she was back down to the weight she was when she married Eric six years ago in 2013.

“I feel really good where I’m at. My goal was to be able to fit into my clothes before I had the baby. I’m now at 115 [pounds] and that was my goal,” Decker said, per The Daily Mail, while crediting the South Beach Diet for helping her to get her post-baby body back into such impressive shape.

“I weighed 115 on my wedding day, so I just wanted to be back where I was and I’m not going to obsess over it, but I’m just gonna maintain where I’m at and just do the best that I can,” she added.

Jessie, who’s a spokesperson for the diet program, also said, “Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited. I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!”