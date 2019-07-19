‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, July 17: Hope Can’t Tell Thomas That She Loves Him

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 17 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who were planning their wedding. She told him and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) that she had already asked Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to be her maid of honor. Thomas was proud of her and said that she had made a good choice, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) shared some news with his wife. He told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Charlie Weber (Dick Christie) would not be able to attend the wedding because he was out of town, however, Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) was excited about the following day. Brooke was still upset that Hope had moved up the wedding. Ridge was sick of Brooke looking down on his son, Thomas.

Later, Thomas joined his father and admitted that he was more in love with Hope than she was with him. Ridge wanted to know why the blonde had moved up the wedding date if that was the case. The dressmaker then guessed that Hope was doing it for Douglas’s sake. Thomas confirmed that his father was right. Father and son then talked about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Thomas told his father that he did not mind if Liam attended his wedding.

On the eve of her wedding day, Liam recalls his best memories with Hope. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hfZGXq0S7N #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/6PPVgGFlCD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 17, 2019

In the meantime, Brooke was encouraging her daughter to back out of the wedding. Hope finally admitted that she was having doubts about her decision but wanted to go ahead because of Douglas. Brooke warned Hope that Thomas would have certain expectations after they were married.

At the cliff house, Steffy told Liam that he did not have to attend the wedding. Liam did not want to make it easier for Thomas and told her that he would be going. Steffy did not understand Liam’s animosity toward Thomas and pointed out that Hope had annulled their marriage, not Thomas. Liam was worried about Hope because he felt that Thomas was taking advantage of her. Later, Liam reminisced about the life that he had shared with Hope.

At the cabin, Thomas joined Hope. He kissed the blonde but she pulled back. Thomas told Hope that he loved her, but she did not reply. In fact, she seemed uncomfortable. Thomas urged her to tell him that she loved him too, but Hope just smiled. Thomas left the cabin.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.