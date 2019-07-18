Lady Gaga Stuns In Skin-Tight Black Leather Dress At A Party For Her New Cosmetics Line Haus Laboratories

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga dressed to impress to attend the party of her new beauty line Haus Laboratories in West Hollywood, reported The Daily Mail.

The singer showed up to the party in a black, figure-hugging leather dress that was complete with black platform boots. The strapless dress showed off a bit of the pop singer’s cleavage while the tight-fitting leather emphasized her curves and small frame. The “Bad Romance” artist carried a black, feathered coat alongside her as she was seen leaving a car to head into the party.

The A Star Is Born actress completed the look with a silver jeweled strap hanging on her shoulder, with strings of jewels spilling down her arm. She accessorized the look with one jeweled earring and one long, irregular string of diamonds on the other ear. She added a sparkly bracelet and a gold ring while her platinum-blonde locks were swept up into a beehive style. The look was accompanied by a face full of the singer’s signature makeup — blue eye shadow, black mascara with sparkly embellishments, and bright red lips.

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga posted a celebratory photo to her Instagram page to announce her new endeavor and congratulate herself, while the official announcement of her beauty line was made last week.

In the photo, the “Just Dance” singer is dressed in a white t-shirt, black fishnet stockings, and a black feathered coat while holding up a glass of champagne. The t-shirt is covered in hand-written words, including “Rock” and “Star,” while the singer added an oversized black fanny pack complete with multiple pockets that had the name of her brand on the front.

The actress has her blonde hair combed back into a bun as she holds her head up high, showing off white petal-shaped elements under her eyes.

In the caption, Lady Gaga makes a toast to Haus Laboratories, while adding cheers to a successful first day. The post earned over 1.5 million likes since being posted from her 36.4 million followers in addition to plenty of comments congratulating the singer on her success.

A video posted earlier to her Instagram account featured Lady Gaga speaking about her new line and explaining the mission behind the company.