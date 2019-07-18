Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Is Her Mini-Me As He Follows In Her Footsteps And Makes His Modeling Debut

Elizabeth Hurley’s 17-year-old son Damian Hurley is making his modeling debut in a beauty campaign for celebrity beauty guru Pat McGrath’s new foundation range, reported The Daily Mail. Having inherited his mom’s good looks and penchant for modeling, the teenager steals the spotlight in a new video ad for McGrath’s latest product launch.

Damian’s long hair and facial bone structure are similar to those of his mom as he imitates her picture-perfect pout in the video and shows off a face full of glowing foundation. The teenager bats his light-blue eyes as the camera pans to him while his brown locks are teased back into a 60’s era bouffant style complete with plenty of hairspray. The young model can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and black leather jacket as the camera films him from the chest up.

In the new ad, Damian is filmed during just a few seconds as the camera cuts to various models, including Sonjdra Deluxe, Violet Chachki, Zhengyang Zhang, Shanelle Nyasiase, Blesnya Mihner, and Primrose Archer, before ending on a still photo of a collection of McGrath’s products. He looks completely at ease posing for legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel despite it being his first project.

The fierce confidence that the teenager demonstrates in front of the camera is just one trait he’s inherited from his model mother. He has joined his mother at London-based modeling agency, TESS Management, and has also joined his 54-year-old mother on an episode of the E! series The Royals in the past.

The proud model took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share his excitement with his followers at having been part of the McGrath campaign. In the caption of a still taken from the shoot, Damian writes that he wants to share a secret he’s been working on.

Among the comments congratulating the model, was one from his mom, who couldn’t have been prouder of her son.

“My north, my south, my east and my west. I love you,” the actress wrote.

“So beautiful. We love you!!!,” was a comment left by TESS Management.

Other Instagram users gushed over how beautiful the model looked in the photo and called him “stunning” and “amazing.”

“Phenomenal first campaign D!!! You are a star,” wrote another Instagram user.

The Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation, which Damian models in the ad and is part of a new complexion-perfect system of three different products working together to provide the perfect coverage, debuts on July 26.