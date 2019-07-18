Claudia Schiffer, 48, Wows In An Animal Print Bikini In Sizzling Yacht Photos

Claudia's showing off her age-defying body in a two-piece bikini.

Claudia Schiffer is once again proving that looking incredible in a bikini most definitely doesn’t come with an age limit. The flawless 48-year-old model showed some skin in her swimwear in candid new paparazzi shots released online this week as she soaked up the sun at Italy’s Elba island while taking a trip around the coast on a luxury yacht.

The Daily Mail shared snaps of the gorgeous German supermodel showing off her toned body in the skimpy animal-print bikini. The flawless photos had Claudia – who will turn 49-years-old next month – with her with her hands placed on her hips as she proudly revealed her toned body, shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark sunglasses while pulling her long blonde hair away from her face in a ponytail.

Schiffer’s fun bikini look featured a balconette style top, while the matching bottoms had ties on both sides of her hips and perfectly highlighted her flat middle. She also accessorized the two-piece by rocking a gold chain around her neck with a shiny circular pendant and several bracelets on her right wrist.

Photographers also snapped her taking some photos of her own on her phone as she enjoyed the Italian sunshine with her husband Matthew Vaughn. The couple then hopped into a smaller boat as they made their way back to dry land together.

The mom of three (she and Matthew are parents to 14-year-old Clementine, 16-year-old Caspar and 9-year-old Cosima) has been pretty open about all the hard work she has to put into keeping her body looking to incredibly fit and toned, particularly in her 40s.

Claudia has released several of her own workout videos over the years and previously told Glamour U.K. that she’s more about overall health than taking part in fad diets to keep herself in shape.

“For me, I am all about health rather than diet,” she said back in 2015. “For example I eat less dairy and less gluten when trying to be healthy. I find this works way better than completely cutting things out.”

Schiffer shared a similar sentiment in an interview with The Telegraph that same year, admitting that she’s pretty careful when it comes to what she’s putting into her body and tries to stay away from foods that aren’t so good for her.

“I think you should take care of your health by counting chemicals and sugar content, not calories,” Claudia told the outlet.

She added of her beauty and workout routine, “I also use great moisturisers and work out by doing long walks with our dogs, plus yoga and pilates with my trainer David Higgins.”