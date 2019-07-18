Stassie Karanikolaou Turns Up The Heat With Racy Bikini Photo In Turks And Caicos

Anastasia Karanikolaou just sent pulses racing with her latest social media photos.

Stassie took to her Instagram page to share a couple of new pictures from her recent trip to the Turks and Caicos, and she definitely did not hold back. In her latest snap, Kylie Jenner’s best friend is seen striking a super sexy pose while sitting on her knees on the beach and basking in the sun. She flaunts her enviable hourglass curves while donning a skimpy yellow bikini that can barely contain her ample attributes.

The 22-year-old closed her eyes as she leaned back slightly and worked on her tan, and her long blonde hair was partially wet as she was surrounded by strikingly beautiful Caribbean landscape. She cooled off by posing in the water, and appeared to be largely makeup-free.

Prior to that, she posted yet another racy photo of herself rocking the same yellow two-piece, this time paired with a matching yellow Hermes bucket hat. Stass showed off her insanely fit figure as she sat on a beach chair and enjoyed a cool beverage while looking into the distance. She stretched her long, toned pins and hid her toes in the sand, looking clearly relaxed and in the moment as the clear blue waters made for a jaw-dropping background.

The new photos were happily received by her 5.2 million followers, racking up nearly half a million likes each, as well as thousands of comments. However, not everyone appeared to praise the blonde beauty — in fact, many decided to take to the comment section to accuse her of resorting to plastic surgery to achieve her flawless looks.

“There’s enough plastic in the ocean already,” one person wrote, while someone else shared a similar opinion: “So much plastic on the beach.” Another online user even took it as far as wondering, “Is it possible to have a REAL a** like that though?”

Both Stassie and Kylie have been slammed for allegedly using Photoshop (or in their case, FaceTune) to alter their photos. As reported by The Inquisitr, the two were recently under fire for posting a pic from their vacation in matching outfits, in which Stassie’s leg appeared slightly abnormal.

Regardless of the criticism, the truth is that the duo had the best time in the Caribbean destination alongside some of their closest friends, including Sofia Richie and Yris Palmer. Kylie flew her friends out to Turks and Caicos for a lavish trip to celebrate the release of her new Kylie Skin summer collection, but the girls are still reminiscing about their sun-soaked vacation on social media.