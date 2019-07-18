Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Bare Booty In Netted See-Through Dress While Sporting Blue Wig

Tammy Hembrow took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to delight her millions of followers with yet another racy snap of herself flaunting her flawless figure. In addition to loving the model’s latest style, her adoring fans were obsessed with her bright-blue wig and gushed over it in the comments section.

In the snap, the fitness guru poses with her back to the camera and her head and torso slightly turned around to show off her busty chest and flawless facial features. She’s dressed in a long, skin-tight, white dress that features a fishnet pattern, exposing much of her skin and clinging tightly to her famed booty. Underneath the dress, the only thing that can be seen is the waistband of a white thong.

The highlight of the photo is the model’s blue wig, which hangs in slight curls down her back and matches her blue manicured nails. As the 25-year-old looks off towards a distant point, her eye shadow and sparkly lashes make her eyes pop while her full lips are painted a light pink.

In the caption of the snap, Tammy includes a series of emoji, including a dolphin, which leads fans to believe that she is attempting to emanate the ocean animal in her look.

The model’s 9.7 million followers went crazy for her blue hair.

“Blue is YOU’RE COLOUR,” wrote one Instagram user, followed by a heart-eyed and clapping hands emoji.

“I am loving the blue hair,” another fan commented.

Other followers gushed over the model’s beauty and impeccable style.

“You are flawless in every way wow, you can pull off any look. My inspiration,” an Instagram user commented, interspersed with heart-eyed and fire emoji.

“Woah now this is gorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported that the fitness buff supposedly finally made her relationship with Canadian rapper Jahkoy Palmer Instagram official. While Jahkoy hasn’t been shy about expressing his love and affection for the model on her social media posts, Tammy has been less forthcoming about exposing their relationship online.

In her Instagram Stories, Tammy posted a couple of videos of herself driving in the car and miming along to some of Jahkoy’s songs. She captioned the videos with “On repeat” after which she tagged her boyfriend’s name.

The rapper has no shame in leaving raunchy comments on Tammy’s racy photos.

“It feels sooo good to drool over this woman, I have no shame!,” he commented on a snap of the model in which she showed off her curves in a tiny bikini.