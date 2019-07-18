Jordyn Woods Stuns In Bedazzled Top Following Twitter Controversy

Jordyn Woods put on a fashionable display on social media on Wednesday, perhaps in a bid to move past her Twitter controversy that same day.

The brunette beauty shared a few new snaps on Instagram, in which she is seen looking peaceful in a gorgeous sparkly top and black see-through shirt while surrounded by nature. Posing on a luxurious boat, Jordyn put on a leggy display as she was caught smiling in one of the snaps.

The model had been involved in a minor drama earlier in the day, when she took to her Twitter page to write “The internet and social media ruins relationships everyday,” before quickly regretting it and deleting the message. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she then followed-up with a less cryptic and more thorough thought.

“We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs? And why is there a new story every other day explaining ‘how I feel’ about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about?” she posted.

Given that Jordyn was the protagonist of one of the biggest celebrity scandals of the year — she reportedly got involved with Khloe Kardashian’s baby father and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, back in February, which prompted her bestie Kylie Jenner to pull the plug on their friendship — she was probably referring to tabloid articles about her in connection to the KarJenner clan.

Her former BFF just recently flew out several of her close friends on a lavish girls trip to the Turks and Caicos, which had many wondering how Jordyn felt for being left out. In fact, social media has been filled with accusations that Kylie simply replaced her childhood friend for Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

The two always had a good relationship, but have been spotted hanging all the time now that Jordyn is out of the picture — often posting their now-famous “twin pics” in which they are seen flaunting their curves in matching outfits.

Loading...

There has been quite a lot of talk about what Jordyn actually feels like about allegedly being “replaced” by Stassie, especially now that she saw her former group of friends have the time of their lives during their tropical vacation. As reported by Elle, the 21-year-old was “unbothered” about being left out of the girls trip.

“This vacation makes it kind of clear that [Kylie and Jordyn] are moving on and doing what they have to do to move on with their lives. It is what it is. The writing’s on the wall,” a source said.

However, what is clearly bothering Jordyn is that news articles are being written about her feelings regarding the whole thing, which she claims she hasn’t discussed with anyone.