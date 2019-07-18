Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Social Media Star Bianca Devins In Fit Of Rage After Seeing Her Kiss Another Man

Investigators in Upstate New York say they believe the boyfriend of social media star Bianca Devins may have slain the teen in a fit of rage after seeing her kiss another man at a concert.

Devins’ slaying gained international attention this week when grisly images of her dead body spread across social media. As the New York Post reported, police have arrested 21-year-old Brandon Andrew Clark on charges of murdering his girlfriend, then posting a picture of her dead body on social media.

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara shed more light on the murder this week, revealing that Clark was apparently upset at seeing his girlfriend kissing another man at a concert they both attended.

“The belief is that she kissed somebody at the concert and that’s what upset him,” McNamara said, via WKTV.

As the report noted, police believe Clark became enraged as the couple drove home after the concert, attacking his girlfriend and slashing her neck.

As the New York Post noted in a separate report, Clark appeared to come from a troubled background. When Clark was 12 years old, his father threatened to kill Brandon’s mother by slitting her through — the same method police say Brandon Clark used in slaying Bianca Devins. Brandon’s father held his mother hostage for 10 hours in a tense standoff with police.

Reports at the time claimed that the elder Clark said he would kill the woman and then use a kitchen knife to take his own knife. Police in Upstate New York said that after slaying Bianca Devins, Brandon Clark tried to take his own life in a similar manner. He was stopped by authorities and taken to a hospital, where he underwent life-saving surgery.

The death of Bianca Devins has brought another tragedy to the teen’s family as they push back against people posting pictures of her dead body on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, social media sites have been taking down the images, but they were being posted at a rate so fast that the sites could not keep up.

Brandon Clark brutally killed 17-year-old Bianca Devins and posted photos of her body on social media, reportedly because she flirted with another guy in front of him at a concert. His IG was live for hours, and the photos were widely shared on Insta: https://t.co/3pO347lio9 — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) July 15, 2019

As Rolling Stone noted, Bianca’s stepmother took to Facebook to plead with people to stop sharing the images.

“I will FOREVER have those images in my mind when I think of her. When I close my eyes, those images haunt me,” she wrote. “How about we have some f***ing consideration for her Mother, Sister, Step sisters and brother, Step Mother and Step Father, her Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews and her friends. How about we have some f**king consideration FOR HER!!!”