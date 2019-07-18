Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope & Ted Get Intimate, Jennifer Makes A Huge Decision

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 18 reveal that there will be some major drama going down in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will soon see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) as they show their feelings for one another.

The couple have been dancing around a relationship for months now, and since Hope and her husband Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gerings) are officially over, Hope is free to be with Ted, if that’s what she wants.

On Thursday, fans will see Hope and Ted kiss as they begin to take their relationship to the next level. However, it seems that Hope’s taste in men will continue to be a problem as viewers know that Ted has been lying and scheming behind her back.

Ted is currently helping Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) frame Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) for his kidnapping.

He also knows that Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter, Holly Jonas, is still alive, but he’s choosing to keep quiet about the whole situation as he and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) made a deal to go along with the plan.

In the latest #DAYS, Jennifer tells Jack that Dr. Rolf’s diary has been found, and she urges him to take the serum to get his memory back.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/WOxMBSlRB1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) finally decides that it is time to move on from her former husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Jack returned to Salem earlier this year in a shocking turn of events. It seems that Jack was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s serum, but all of his memories were erased in the process.

Now, there is a serum he can take to regain his memories and remember his life with Jennifer and their kids, Abigail (Kate Mansi) and JJ (Casey Moss), but he’s dragging his feet.

Jennifer will finally realize that Jack is no longer the man she once married, and she’ll decide to quit fighting for him. However, Jack may still have a surprise or two up his sleeve.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander will try to take down Kristen for framing him, and the pair will play an intense game of cat and mouse.

In addition, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will make an unsettling discovery on Thursday, and possibly be ready to use his journalist instincts to crack open one of Salem’s biggest mysteries.

Fans can see more of Days of Our Lives by tuning into the soap opera weekday afternoons on NBC.