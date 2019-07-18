Cassie Randolph Flaunts Bod In Bikini & Wishes She Could Teleport

Cassie Randolph revealed that she’s busy doing homework, but she found a fun way to procrastinate by posting a throwback pic on Instagram. The TV star posed in a burnt orange bikini, which consisted of a bandeau-style top, and high-waisted bottoms. She smiled at the camera with her lips closed while reclining in a tan chair. Cassie played with her hair with her let hand, and accessorized with a couple of necklaces and a gold bracelet. Her makeup was subtle but chic, including pink lipstick and a smooth foundation. The photo’s been liked by over 176,000 fans so far.

Randolph has been thrust into the national spotlight after being chosen on the latest season of The Bachelor as Colton Underwood’s woman of his dreams. And while many of her photos feature her with a happy Colton, she’s also been sharing solo photos of herself lately too. This includes a snap from five days ago, which was geo-tagged in Miami Beach, Florida. She revealed that she had traveled there with her sister, Michelle. The sisters are clearly close, often being featured on Instagram posts together. Not to mention, that Elle did a photoshoot of the two of them for a recent issue.

The photo showed Randolph wearing a crop top with large sleeves. It was a light pink, cream color. She paired this with wha looks like a pair of white, high-waisted pants. She slung a bag over her left shoulder, and looked over her right at the camera. Cassie smiled with her lips closed, rocking bright lipstick and dark mascara, which made her eyelashes pop.

Previously, Randolph opened up about her personal life and views on marriage, which was posted by Castle TV on Medium. This was before she met Underwood, but gives fans an interesting glimpse into her mindset.

“I do want to get married, I could meet the right person tomorrow or in a year. I’m looking for someone who is very independent, funny, loves family,” she noted.

But that’s not all, as she delved into how religion ties into her choices for a husband.

“I think God should be the foundation of that (marriage) relationship… I’m a Christian and that’s the most important thing to me in finding someone. I think God fits into every part of our lives, especially a relationship as important as finding your life partner,” she added.

