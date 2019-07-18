Miley Cyrus Twerks In Crop Top & Booty Shorts On Instagram

Miley Cyrus let it all hang out on social media this week as she showed off her sexy dance moves.

According to The Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus put on a show in multiple video clips posted to her Instagram story on Wednesday.

In the videos, the singer is seen sporting a pair of teeny tiny black shorts that flaunt her curvy backside and long, lean legs. She also dons a white crop top, which puts her toned arms, flat tummy, and insane abs on full display.

Miley has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fall all around her has she dances and twerks while rolling around on the floor.

Cyrus also asks someone to come and dance with her, even calling out Britney Spears, asking the pop princess to come and work on some choreography with her.

Miley’s multiple tattoos can be easily seen in the series of videos, as well as the backyard of her lavish home, including tons of green foliage and a lavish pool.

Cyrus accessorizes her sexy look by wearing multiple chains around neck and some bracelets on her wrist. She also sports a full face of makeup in the snaps, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus’ husband, Liam Hemsworth, recently gushed over his wife, revealing that he feels a stronger connection to her now than he ever has, and a big part of that is because they went through the trauma of losing their home to the tragic wildfire that spread through Malibu last year.

Liam even revealed that the situation is what led the couple to finally walk down the aisle together after nearly ten years together.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit,” Liam recently told GQ Australia.

Hemsworth also dished on the possibility of starting a family with Cyrus, revealing that it’s not the right time for the couple at the moment.

“One day. Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being,” Hemsworth told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ life by following the singer on social media.